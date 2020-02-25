Editorials
6 Reasons to Pre-Order Cyberpunk 2077 & 5 Reasons to Wait
CD Projekt Red, the developer behind the popular Witcher series, continues to reveal its next game, Cyberpunk 2077. We have an official release date and retailers are taking pre-orders. While some of you might want to pre-order a copy right now, others are better off waiting.
It took awhile, Cyberpunk 2077 was originally confirmed all the way back in 2012, but we’re finally inching closer to the game’s release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Google Stadia.
If you’re just now catching wind of it, the game is a sequel to Mike Pondsmith’s pen and paper RPG Cyberpunk 2020. Cyberpunk 2020 was released all the way back in 1988.
CD Projekt Red’s taking its time, but fans of Cyberpunk and The Witcher series are hoping the developer can recreate the magic it delivered in back in 2015 with The Witcher 3.
The developer initially confirmed an April 16th, 2020 release date, but it has decided to push the release date into September to add additional polish. The Cyberpunk 2077 release date is now September 17th. We expect that date to stick.
We have important news regarding Cyberpunk 2077’s release date we’d like to share with you today. pic.twitter.com/aWdtR0grYV
— CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) January 16, 2020
Retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, and GameStop are taking pre-orders for two versions of the game. There is the standard $60 version and there’s also an expensive Collector’s Edition that comes with some notable extras.
Now that we know more about the direction the game is taking, some of you, particularly those of you who are fond of CD Projekt Red’s games, might be thinking about pre-ordering a copy.
In this guide we’re going to take you through the best reasons to pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 right now. We’ll also take you through some reasons to think about holding off for a few more weeks or longer.
Pre-Order for These Bonuses
If you pre-order a copy of Cyberpunk 2077, you'll get some nice bonuses.
Everyone who pre-orders a copy of the game will get a collection of physical and digital items. Here's what you can expect if you buy a copy before the release date:
Physical Items
Digital Items
There are also some unique pre-order bonuses through retailers like GameStop and GOG.
If you pre-order through GameStop you get a Samurai Medallion. The retailer says this offer is only available to PowerUp Rewards Members.
If you pre-order through GOG you get an exclusive digital game booklet, additional wallpapers and avatars, print quality posters, and 30% off official Cyberpunk 2077 merch store.
If any of these sound interesting to you, think about pre-ordering.
Spicy
08/13/2019 at 10:49 am
This was really helpful, since I was unsure if I was gonna pre-order it or not. Since my recently new computer is between 5-18 months old and has had a few performance issues, I think I’m gonna wait for the specs. Thanks!