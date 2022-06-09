Apple
How to Fix Bad iOS 16 Beta Battery Life
iOS 16 beta users are complaining about battery life issues. If you start noticing abnormal battery drain on your iPhone, and you don’t want to downgrade to iOS 15, here are some potential fixes to try.
Battery drain issues almost always impact Apple’s iOS beta software so it’s not surprising to see some iOS 16 beta testers run into the problem.
In this guide we’ll take you through some potential fixes for bad iOS 16 beta battery life. The fixes we’ve listed here have worked for us, and many others, in the past so there’s a chance they will work for you as well.
- Restart Your iPhone
- Install the Latest iOS 16 Beta
- Check Your Apps
- Reset All Settings
- iOS 16 Beta Downgrade
- Buy a Battery Case or Battery Bank
Restart Your iPhone
If you start running into excessive battery drain on the iOS 16 beta, we recommend restarting your phone before doing anything else.
Power your iPhone down, wait a minute, and power it back on. A quick reboot can have a tremendous impact on your device’s performance.
Move to the Latest iOS 16 Beta
Apple will periodically release new iOS 16 beta software. While the company may not call out battery life fixes in the change log, new beta software always has the potential to help alleviate these problems.
If your iPhone is running old iOS 16 beta software, try moving to the latest update.
Check Your Apps
Apps, both first and third-party, are prone to acting up on iOS beta software and there’s a good chance one they’re the source of your problems.
Checking app performance is extremely easy on iOS 16 beta and it should only take you a few minutes to find the culprit, if there is one. Here’s how to do this:
- Go to the Settings app.
- Select Battery.
- Head into the Battery Usage tool. This tool will show you the apps draining your battery and when they’re doing so.
If you use an application a lot, it will obviously drain more battery than an app you never use. That said, if you see something that doesn’t look right, you’ll want to investigate further.
If you see an app eating up an abnormal amount of battery, try deleting the app from your device and see if that improves your iPhone’s battery life.
If the app is essential to your daily routine, we recommend downloading the latest update. If that doesn’t help, and you really need to the app to get through your day, you might need to downgrade back to iOS 15.
Reset All Settings
If you determine your apps aren’t the source of your problem, try resetting all of your iPhone’s settings.
Before you do this, note that it will cause your phone to forget known Wi-Fi networks (and Bluetooth connections) so make sure you have your passwords handy before you proceed.
Here’s how to reset all of your iPhone’s settings:
- Go to Settings.
- Go to General.
- Go to Transfer or Reset iPhone.
- Tap Reset.
- Tap Reset All Settings and enter your passcode if one is enabled.
This may take a few seconds so you’ll want to remain patient.
Downgrade Back to iOS 15
If you can’t find a manual fix and/or don’t want to wait for Apple’s next iOS 16 beta, you can downgrade back to iOS 15. The downgrade option will always be available, but your downgrade options could change over time.
Right now, you can only downgrade back to iOS 15.5. You can’t downgrade to anything older than iOS 15.5 because Apple’s no longer signing on older iOS updates.
For more on the downgrade process, take a look at our walkthrough.
Buy a Battery Case or Battery Bank
Buying a battery case or battery bank could help offset battery drain you encounter during the beta.
We generally recommend going with a Mophie battery case, but Apple’s official battery cases are a great alternative if you prefer going with a first-party accessory.
If you don’t want to put a bulky case on your iPhone, you might want to buy a battery bank.
Battery banks are small, portable power sources that can give your iPhone multiple charges. There are a ton of great options out there, but Mophie’s powerstation line and the Anker Powercore line are a few of our favorites.
