How to Fix Bad iPhone SE 2 Battery Life

As we push away from the iPhone SE 2’s release date we’re starting to get feedback from early adopters. While a lot of the feedback is good, some users are complaining about abnormal battery drain which is an extremely common issue that impacts all versions of the iPhone.

The iPhone SE 2 has only been out for a few days so the current list of problems is small, but it’ll grow as more people adopt Apple’s budget iPhone model in the weeks, months, and years ahead.

We’ve heard about an assortment of issues with Apple’s new phone. Some of the problems are minor bugs. Others, like abnormal battery drain, are far more problematic.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

Again, iPhone battery life problems are extremely common. They tend to popup after every iPhone release and after every iOS update so these complaints don’t come as much of a surprise.

Some of battery issues might be hardware-related, but most are probably related to the iOS 13 software that powers the iPhone SE 2.

Sale New Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) - Space Gray Stunning 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology

Backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID

Tenth-generation Intel Core i3 processor

Intel Iris Plus Graphics

Fast SSD storage

If you start noticing heavy battery drain you’ll want to take matters into your own hands before you get in contact with Apple’s customer service.

In this guide we’ll take you through some fixes that might help you fix bad iPhone SE 2 battery life. These are fixes that have worked for us over the years and there’s a chance they work for you.

Restart Your Phone

If you suddenly start noticing abnormal battery drain try restarting your device. Power it down, wait for a minute, and then power it back on. This sometimes works, particularly if you haven’t restarted your phone in awhile.

Update Your Phone

If your device is currently running iOS 13.4, try updating it to the latest version of iOS 13.

iOS updates typically don’t come with specific battery fixes, but installing new software could help to stabilize your iPhone SE’s performance.

Before you install a new version of iOS 13 on your phone, make sure you read reviews and dig into feedback before you initiate the download.

Check Your Apps

More often than not it’s an application causing your battery to drain quickly. Apps, particularly third-party applications, sometimes act up after Apple releases new iOS firmware.

Checking in on an app’s performance is extremely easy and you should be able to isolate culprit in a matter of minutes. Here’s how to do that:

First, head into the Settings app.

Tap on Battery.

Go to the Battery Usage tool.

In this menu you’ll the apps eating up your iPhone SE’s battery life and when they’re doing so. If you use an app a lot, it will obviously put a strain on your device’s battery.

That said, if it’s draining an absurd amount of battery or an app you rarely use is sucking up a lot of power, you’ll definitely want to investigate.

If something is off, try updating the application to the latest version. App developers are constantly rolling out support updates and these releases could help.

If updating the app(s) doesn’t work, try deleting (permanently or temporarily) it and see if your battery life returns to normal. If the issue persists, you might want to get in contact with the developer.

Reset All Settings

If you determine that your apps aren’t at fault, try resetting your iPhone SE’s settings. This will restore your settings to their factory defaults (so make sure you have your Wi-Fi passwords handy), but it could iron out your battery life issues. Here’s how to do that:

Go to Settings.

Tap General.

Tap Reset.

Tap Reset All Settings.

Enter your passcode if you have one enabled.

Use Screen Time

Your iPhone SE comes with Screen Time which could help you conserve battery life while eliminating bad habits.

Screen Time provides you with a set of controls that can help keep your addictive behavior in check. If you aren’t on your phone using your applications, you won’t be chewing through battery life.

Screen Time lets you set limits on how long you can use a particular app on a given day. If you approach the threshold, it’ll warn you.

Use Low Power Mode

Your phone also has a feature called Low Power Mode that will help you conserve battery life by temporarily shutting off background activity including Hey Siri, automatic downloads, and mail fetch.

You can flip Low Power Mode on and off whenever you want. Your iPhone will also prompt you to turn it on whenever it reaches 20% battery.

We always recommend adding Low Power Mode to Control Center for easy access. Here’s how to do that:

Head into the Settings app.

Tap Control Center.

Tap Customize Controls.

Tap the green plus sign next to Low Power Mode.

The next time you open up Control Center on your device you’ll see a battery icon and you can tap it to enable or disable Low Power Mode.

If you’d prefer to turn Low Power Mode on via your Settings you can do that too. Here’s how to do that:

Go to the Settings app.

Tap on Battery.

Tap on Low Power Mode.

Toggle it On.

Disable Vibrations

If your iPhone vibrates every time you get a message or phone call, and you don’t want or need it to, try turning those vibrations off. This will help your phone conserve power.

To turn off your iPhone SE’s vibrations:

Go to your Settings.

Tap Sounds.

Toggle Vibrate on Ring and Vibrate on Silent off.

You’ll also need to go into each individual Sound and Vibration and make sure Vibration (which is located at the top of the screen) is set to “None.”

Stop Background Refresh

Background App Refresh is a feature that refreshes apps in the background in order to show you the latest data when you open them up. It’s useful, but it can also suck up battery life because your phone is working in the background. Turning it off could help conserve battery.

Here’s how to disable Background App Refresh for your apps if you don’t think you need it:

Go into Settings.

Tap General.

Tap Background App Refresh.

Turn it off for any applications you don’t use.

You can also turn it off completely.

Turn Off Fitness Tracking

Your iPhone SE 2 comes with a co-processor that tracks your steps and other movements. If you use your phone for fitness-related activities, you should keep this feature on. If you don’t, try turning it off because it could help you conserve battery battery life. Here’s how to do this:

Head into your Settings app.

app. Tap on Privacy.

Select Motion & Fitness and toggle the Fitness Tracking function off.

You also might want to toggle off apps listed below Fitness Tracking in the menu.

Turn Off Assistive Touch

If you’re currently using Assistive Touch on your device, it might be one of the reasons your battery is draining quickly. If you don’t want or need Assistive Touch active on your phone, try turning it off:

Go into Settings.

Tap General.

Tap Accessibility.

Tap AssistiveTouch.

Toggle it to Off.

How to Downgrade Software on the iPhone SE 2

If you can’t fix the issue yourself, can’t wait for the next iOS 13 update, and want to avoid getting in touch with Apple customer service, you can try downgrading back to a previous version of iOS 13 if the option is available.

If you were getting good battery life on an older version of iOS 13, downgrading might help. If you don’t know how to downgrade an iPhone, take a look at our walkthrough.

Restore as New

You also might try restoring your device from a backup from your computer or via iCloud.

If you’re feeling really ambitious, you can try restoring the device as new. You can do this via Finder, iTunes or iCloud.

Buy a Battery Case or Battery Bank

If you can’t find a fix or you’re just a heavy user, you might want to invest in a battery case or battery bank.

If you don’t know where to look, check out our list of the best iPhone SE 2 cases. It’s a good starting point for those who don’t follow the accessory market.

If you don’t want to use a bulky battery case with your iPhone, you might want to buy a battery bank. They’ll come in handy in emergencies where your phone is rapidly losing battery life.

Anker PowerCore II Slim 10000 Ultra Slim Power Bank, Upgraded PowerIQ 2.0 (up to 18W Output), Fast Charge for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and More (Black) The Anker Advantage: Join the 50 million+ powered by America's leading USB charging brand.

High Capacity: Over 3.5 charges for iPhone 8, or 2 for Galaxy S8. Multiple full charges for other phones and devices.

Universal Speed: Charges Apple, Android and Quick Charge devices at their fastest possible speed. Charges Galaxy S7 in just 1.5 hours.

Battery banks are small, portable power sources that can charge your iPhone multiple times. For instance, the RAVPower battery pack can provide six full iPhone charges before you need to charge it.

There are a lot of options available to you, but the RAVPower, Mophie’s powerstation and the Anker PowerCore Slim are a few of our favorites.

Last update on 2020-04-28. This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to read our disclosure policy for more details. Images via Amazon API