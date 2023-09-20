How to Get a Free Google Pixel 7

Looking for a new Android phone? Perhaps you might be interested in a free Pixel 7.

As we approach the launch of the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, we’re starting to see carriers and retailers offer Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro deals.

One of the best offers out there right now is from Verizon and it allows you to snag Google’s Pixel 7 for free. Of course there are a few caveats you should be aware of before you get too excited.

First off, Verizon’s offer doesn’t require a trade-in which is a big deal if you don’t own a newer phone, a phone in good condition, or if you simply don’t want to trade-in your current phone.

It’s also worth noting that the offer doesn’t extend to Google’s Pixel 7a or the higher-end Pixel 7 Pro. If you’d prefer one of those devices, you’ll have to look elsewhere.

Now, the red tape. In order to qualify for Verizon’s free Pixel 7, you need to add a line to your current service with an Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan. This of course costs money. Verizon’s Unlimited Plus plan starts at $65 per month for a single line.

If you’re fine with that, Verizon will give you $699.99 of promotional credits over 36 months making the Pixel 7 free. The carrier notes that promo credit ends if eligibility requirements are no longer met.

The Pixel 7 is one of the best Android phones on the market right now and this is a deal worthy of consideration if you, or a loved one, is in need of a new device.

Keep in mind though, Google is planning to announce its new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro flagships in early October. Google’s confirmed a launch event on October 4th.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will take over flagship duties from the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, but that won’t make the devices obsolete.

Their hardware is still in excellent shape and Google plans to keep the devices updated with new Android software features, bug fixes, and security updates for several years.

5 Reasons to Wait for the Pixel 8 & 4 Reasons Not To