How to Force Restart or Hard Reset iPhone 7

If your iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus freezes, you should try a hard reset or force restart.

If your device suddenly locks up, you’re unable to use the home button and/or it stops responding to touches and swipes, try powering it off and on.

If you aren’t able to power it off normally, you’ll need to perform a hard reset or force restart. This process only takes a few seconds and it won’t erase any of the data stored on your iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus.

If you moved to the iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus from a non-Apple device or if you haven’t had to force restart your device in awhile, you may have forgotten how to do it.

Here’s how to force restart or hard reset a frozen iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus.

How to Hard Reset the iPhone 7

In order to force restart your iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus you need to use a simple button combination. Here’s how to do that:

Hold the volume down button and the Sleep/Wake button (located on the side of the phone) at the same time. After a few seconds, the Apple logo should appear and you can release both buttons. Your iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus will restart itself and you’ll need to input a passcode if you have one.

If your phone is locking up on a regular basis, you might need to update your applications via the App Store, update your iOS software, or investigate other potential solutions.

We recommend reseting all of your iPhone’s settings in the Settings app. This will cause your device to forget known Wi-Fi passwords so make sure you have those handy before you take these steps. Here’s how you reset your iPhone 7’s settings:

Open the Settings app on your phone.

Tap General.

Scroll down to Reset and tap it.

Tap Reset All Settings and enter your passcode if you have one.

If resetting your iPhone’s settings does nothing, you might need to speak with Apple customer service and see if they have a permanent solution.