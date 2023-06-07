How to Play Madden 24 Early

The Madden 24 release date lands on August 18th, but there are ways to play before that.

One way to play Madden 24 early is by pre-ordering a copy of the game. You’ll need to buy a specific edition and it costs a lot more than a standard copy.

If you buy the Madden 24 Deluxe edition Edition you’ll get access to the game three days before it officially lands for console and Windows PC.

You can also play the game early if you subscribe to EA Play. The EA Play trial will likely have some limits and you should be aware of those.

In this guide we’ll tell you about those and help you start playing Madden 24 early on your platform of choice when it drops for Xbox, PlayStation, and Windows PC later this year.

Early Madden 24 Release Date

If you purchase the Madden 24 Deluxe edition or EA Play Pro edition, you get access to the game three days before its official release on August 18th.

The Madden 24 Deluxe bundle is more expensive than the standard edition so you’ll want to weigh your options before committing.

If you subscribe to EA Play, you can start playing a Madden 24 three days early as well. EA Play is $4.99 a month or $29.99 a year and it includes trials for a number of EA games. The price also includes access to the EA Play Vault of games which are full length.

EA also offers Play Pro which is $14.99 per month or $99.99 for the entire year. In order to buy the Madden 24 EA Play Pro edition, you need to be an EA Play Pro subscriber.

How to Download the Madden 24 (EA Play)

You’ll need to sign up for EA Play on your console or PC. Open up the EA Play website or EA app on your device and complete the sign up process. Again, you can choose to pay by the month or for a year.

When Madden 24 goes live in August, you can find it in the EA app right on your console or PC. Go to the Trials tab, then choose Madden 24.

On most systems you can also find the option to download the trial from the main store page, but you’ll want to make sure you’re downloading the trial, and not buying the game if you’ve already purchased it on a disc.

Madden 24 will require quite a bit of space on your device’s internal storage so you may need to free up some room in order to install it.

Madden 24 Trial Limits

If you go the EA Play route, you can only play Madden 24 for 10 hours. This lets you try out Madden 24 to see if you like the game enough to buy it.

This is not a way for you to play Madden 24 for an unlimited amount of time or replace the full version of the game.

When you finish playing the trial, you should close the game from the dashboard. This will prevent you from losing any time with it running in the background.

In the past we’ve seen users create multiple Xbox Live accounts to subscribe to EA Play on multiple accounts and play for longer than 10 hours in the past. This is expensive and we don’t recommend doing it.