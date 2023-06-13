How to Play Starfield Early

If you’re excited about Bethesda’s Starfield, and you want to jump into the universe as soon as humanly possible, read on to find out how you can jump into the game a little bit early.

Starfield’s global release date is confirmed for September 6th. This is when the game launches on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Windows PC around the world. However, there is a way to play Starfield a few days before September 6th. It requires some extra cash and a pre-order.

If you buy the $69.99 standard version of Starfield, you’ll get some pre-order bonuses, but you won’t get early access to the game unless you buy a more expensive bundle or upgrade your order.

The most seamless way to play Starfield early is by purchasing the Premium edition or the collector’s bundle, known as the Constellation’s edition. Both of these provide you with up to five days early access to Starfield. At an added cost of course.

The Starfield Premium edition is $99.99. For that price you get the early release date in addition to some bonus items including the game’s first DLC expansion dubbed Shattered Space.

Bethesda’s Constellation edition is a whopping $299.99. For that price you get early access, the DLC, a watch that looks like the watch your character uses in the game, and much more.

There’s also another way to get early access to Starfield and it’s aimed at those who buy the Standard edition, but decide to upgrade.

If you buy the Standard edition, but decide you want the Premium edition, retailers are offering an upgrade for $34.99.

The upgrade comes with the content from the Premium edition, but if you order a physical copy of the game, you’ll also get the following items:

Steelbook Display Case (when purchased from participating retail stores)

Constellation Patch (when purchased from participating retail stores)

You won’t get these items if you buy the digital version of the Premium edition upgrade.

We should point out that while the Premium edition and Premium edition upgrade will always be available to pre-order, the Constellation edition probably won’t be. The bundle is already sold out at many retailers and it’s unclear when, or even if, they will get more stock in.

If you don’t want to spend time tracking it down and /or you simply don’t want to pay a ton of money for Starfield, the Premium edition is your best bet.

We don’t know what time the game will unlock for early access yet. Bethesda says actual play time depends on your purchase date and will be subject to possible outages and applicable time zone differences.

Look for more details to emerge as we get closer to September.