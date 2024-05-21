How to Pre-Order Madden 25 Right Now

EA hasn’t revealed the next version of Madden yet, but you can still pre-order a copy of Madden 25 right now if you want.

Earlier this month, when EA finally outlined its plans for EA College Football 25, it surprisingly confirmed Madden 25. It did so rather quietly which means a much bigger announcement will come down the road.

When EA confirmed Madden 25, it revealed its name, its release dates, and a Deluxe edition. The Deluxe edition is currently up for pre-order though you’ll need to buy a bundle in order to get it.

EA College Football 25 is up for pre-order ahead of its release on July 19th. There are three versions of the game on sale and one is an MVP bundle which includes a copy of Madden 25.

The $149.99 MVP bundle is the most expensive version of the game and it includes the College Football 25 Deluxe edition and the upcoming Madden 25 Deluxe edition.

If you pre-order the EA College Football MVP bundle, here’s what you get:

Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition 3 Day Early Access (Aug 13-15) 4600 Madden Points Early Access Ultimate Team Challenges AKA Player Item Cover Athlete Elite Player Item Elite Player Item (Bundle Only – not included in standalone Deluxe Edition) Choice of 2 Strategy Items Superstar Drip Gear (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S only) Legendary XP Boost (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S only)

College Football 25 Deluxe Edition (PS5 & Xbox Series X|S only) 3 Day Early Access (July 16-18) 4600 College Football Points Alma Mater Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 134) Cover Athlete Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 3) Heisman Hopeful Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 5) Bring Glory Home Ultimate Team Uniform Item



So you’ll get a ton of bonus items, but you’ll also get early access to both EA College Football 25 and Madden 25 when it arrives in August.

You can pre-order the MVP bundle via EA’s website. It’s currently not available at popular retailers like Amazon.