How to Save $20 With Amazon Business Today

Amazon Business includes business only access to special pricing and items. It’s also a place where you can save with special business only Amazon coupons. If you sign up for a free Amazon Business account, you will get emails with big discounts.

Right now Amazon is running a $20 off $50 coupon for business users with the coupon code BACK2BUS20, which includes discounts on items shipped and sold by Amazon.

This is a great way for small businesses and larger businesses to save on Amazon. We see deals like this a few times a year come in by email to accounts registered with the Amazon Business program.

You can get a free Amazon Business account and you can even share your personal Amazon Prime account benefits with your business account if you use the same email. You also get free shipping over $49 with Amazon Business without any membership. If you need more features, you can sign up for Amazon Prime Business.

Read: How to Get Business Pricing on Amazon

Here’s a deeper look at Amazon Business accounts, plus the biggest benefits are listed below;

Business only pricing

Quantity discounts above what you normally find on Amazon

Tax-exempt purchases – How to set up tax-exempt on Amazon

Multi-user accounts

Purchase approval workflows

Purchasing analytics and reports

Price comparison options

Customized browsing and searching based on your business type

You can sign up for a free Amazon Business account here and you can see more information about the $20 off Amazon Business deal to see if you qualify.