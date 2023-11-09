3 Reasons to Try the iOS 17.2 Beta & 2 Reasons Not To

Apple’s iOS 17.2 update is the next milestone upgrade for iPhone and it’s currently in beta testing. There are some great reasons to try the iOS 17.2 beta on your iPhone though there are downsides you’ll want to be aware of.

Unless Apple decides to release an iOS 17.1.2 update later on this month, iOS 17.2 will serve as the next version of iOS 17 for iPhone.

Unlike the current version of iOS 17, iOS 17.2 is a substantial upgrade and it’s set to bring new features, enhancements, and more to compatible iPhone models. And that might have you thinking about trying the iOS 17.2 update a little earlier.

If you’re currently debating a move to the beta, allow us to take you through some reasons to give it a try and some reasons to avoid it and wait for the stable release.

Help Apple Improve iOS 17.2

Install the iOS 17.2 beta if you want to help Apple squash bugs ahead of the public release.

Your feedback about iOS 17.2’s performance could help the company discover a nasty bug or glitch ahead of the software’s final release later this year.

If you’re sick of dealing with iOS issues, or sick of hearing friends and family complain about problems, think about giving the iOS 17.2 beta a try.

After you install the beta, make sure you report any issues you see to Apple. This way, company engineers can get to work on a permanent fix.

Install to Try New Features

If one of iOS 17.2’s many changes catches your eye, you might want to give the software a spin. Remember, you can always unenroll your iPhone from the beta and drop back to stable software if you need to.

iOS 17.2 is currently stacked. There are new features like the Journal app and there are enhancements to popular apps like Apple Music.

Here’s what beta testers have found thus far:

A new Translate option for the Action Button (iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max)

iMessage Contact Key Verification

New Sticker tapback reactions in the Messages app

Upgrades to Apple Music including collaborative playlists and a new Favorites playlist

New Local Awareness option in Emergency Alerts

New Weather widgets (Sunrise/Sunset, Details, Daily Forecast)

New Digital Clock widget

A new body section for Memoji

Live Activities support for the News app

Vision Pro spatial video capture on iPhone 15 Pro & Pro Max

Upgrades to Sensitive Content Warning (Stickers in Messages, Contact Posters in Contacts)

Keep in mind, Apple may add, or subtract, from this list as the beta progresses so keep an eye out for changes when the company releases a new version.

Install If You Work in IT

This almost goes without saying, but if you work in the IT industry, you should probably install the iOS 17.1.1 beta in order to test apps and services.

Enterprise issues are extremely common and we always get complaints after Apple releases a new version of iOS. We expect complaints in December when Apple releases the final version of iOS 17.2.

If you’re an IT professional who supports end users at your company, you should install the beta on a device and use it throughout the month.

Testing the iOS 17.2 beta will help you prepare for support calls and trouble tickets from co-workers and clients who upgrade to the software.

Don’t Install on a Primary Device

If you only own one iPhone, you should remain on stable software.

If you rely on your iPhone and its apps to get you through the day, avoid the iOS 17.2 beta. You may run into app compatibility issues.

Your apps might crash, or freeze, on a regular basis. This isn’t ideal if you like to watch shows, play games, or get work done on your iPhone.

If you’ve got a secondary iPhone laying around, that’s a better option. In its Beta FAQ Apple “strongly” recommends installing iOS beta software on secondary devices rather than primary ones.

Don’t Install If You Can’t Stand Bugs

If you can’t stand dealing with bugs, performance issues, or potential security issues, you should probably avoid the iOS 17.2 beta.

The current list of iOS 17.2 beta problems includes issues with Bluetooth, cellular data, UI lag, issues with widgets, syncing issues, and more.

Apple will refine the software with updates, but future iOS 17.2 betas will come with problems of their own. And while you might be able to fix some bugs and performance issues yourself, others will require a fix from Apple.

Again, you can downgrade back to stable software, but only to iOS 17.1.1, iOS 17.1 or iOS 17.0.2. The downgrade path to other versions of iOS is closed.