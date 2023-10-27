5 Things to Know About iOS 17.2 Right Now [u]

Apple’s confirmed a new iOS 17.2 update for iPhone, just a day after releasing iOS 17.1.

iOS 17.2 is a milestone upgrade, the second for the company’s iOS 17 operating system, and it should bring more than just bug fixes and security patches to iPhone users. We’re expecting new features as well.

Apple hasn’t confirmed the iOS 17.2 release date yet and it will stay in testing for several weeks. If you don’t want to wait for the stable release, you can try an early version of the software on your iPhone today.

With iOS 17.2 in the works, we want to take you through everything there is to know about the next major iOS 17 update for iPhone.

Updated on October 27th with new information about the iOS 17.2 update’s features. This post was first published on Thursday, October 26th.

In this walkthrough we’ll take you through the iOS 17.2 update’s known changes, what you can expect from the iOS 17.2 release date and release time, information about the iOS 17.2 beta, and more.

iOS 17.2 Beta

If you want to start using iOS 17.2 on your iPhone you can do so right now.

Apple’s pushed the iOS 17.2 beta to developers and the company will also push a public iOS 17.2 beta. Look for the public beta to land soon.

Before you download the iOS 17.2 beta, note that pre-release software is typically always plagued with bugs and performance issues.

These issues could impact the performance of your core apps, your iPhone’s battery life, and its overall speed which can make it tricky to use as a daily driver.

You should be able to fix some problems on your own, but some bugs and performance issues will probably require a fix from Apple down the road.

If you can’t stand the iOS 17.2 beta’s performance on your iPhone, you can downgrade back to iOS 17.1, iOS 17.0.3, or iOS 17.0.2. The downgrade path to older iOS firmware is closed.

Apple is currently on iOS 17.2 beta 1.

iOS 17.2 Release Date

Apple hasn’t confirmed the iOS 17.2 release date, but it should arrive in December. iOS 16.2 and iOS 15.2 both arrived in mid-December and that’s what you can expect for iOS 17.2 at this point in time.

For more about the iOS 17.2 release date, check out our guide.

iOS 17.2 Release Time

We don’t have an official iOS 17.2 release date yet, but we know exactly when Apple will roll the software out on the date it chooses.

The official version of iOS 17.2 will most likely arrive in and around 10AM Pacific. It sometimes takes a few minutes for iOS updates to show up so there’s no need to worry if you don’t see new software right away.

Apple will also release iOS 17.2 beta updates for developers, and those enrolled in the Beta Software Program, around 10AM Pacific as well. The company typically releases new betas every 1-2 weeks.

Keep this timeline in mind if you plan to install new iOS 17.2 betas, or the official version of iOS 17.2, right away.

iOS 17.2 Features: What’s New

Apple’s milestone updates (x.x) almost always bring new features, enhancements, security patches, and bug fixes to iPhone users and that’s what iOS 17.2 should bring to iPhone.

Beta testers are digging through the iOS 17.2 beta and they’ve found several exciting changes on board including Apple’s new Journal app.

The Journal app lets iPhone users write down their daily thoughts and incorporate photos and music into the entries. It offers personalized suggestions curated from a user’s recent activity.

Apple’s also stressed how secure the app is and it was built to ensure that no one, not even Apple, can access a user’s Journal entries.

The iOS 17.2 beta also has the following features on board:

A new Translate option for the Action Button (iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max)

iMessage Contact Key Verification

New Sticker tapback reactions in the Messages app

Upgrades to Apple Music including collaborative playlists and a new Favorites playlist

New Local Awareness option in Emergency Alerts

New Weather widgets (Sunrise/Sunset, Details, Daily Forecast)

New Digital Clock widget

A new body section for Memoji

Live Activities support for the News app

Apple could add to, or subtract, from the iOS 17.2 beta as testing progresses and we’ll let you know if there are differences between the beta and the final release.

iOS 17.2 Jailbreak

If you still jailbreak, make sure you avoid the iOS 17.2 beta.

We don’t expect developers to release a tool that’s compatible with the iOS 17.2 beta. They haven’t released one for the official version of iOS 17 yet.

We’ll let you know when we learn more.

