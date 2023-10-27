Apple
When Will Apple Release iOS 17.2 for iPhone?
Now that Apple’s confirmed the next big software update for iPhone, a lot of people are asking when Apple will release iOS 17.2. While we can’t give you an exact date, we can help you set proper expectations.
iOS 17.2 is currently in beta testing for iPhone and the milestone upgrade is set to deliver a new batch of features and under-the-hood improvements to compatible iPhone models.
Apple hasn’t confirmed an iOS 17.2 release date or release window. Unlike the company’s iOS 17.1 update, which got a release window from a French regulatory group, we may not get an announcement ahead of its arrival.
That being said, Apple is a company that often sticks to predictable patterns and this helps to provide a potential window for the iOS 17.2 release date for iPhone.
As of right now, we expect iOS 17.2 to roll out sometime in December. And here’s why.
Apple’s currently on the first version of iOS 17.2 beta which means the software will stay in beta testing for a bit. iOS software typically sees four to six beta releases before it’s ready for public consumption.
With that in mind, the iOS 17.2 release date is still weeks away which lines up perfectly with Apple’s usual strategy for iOS x.2 software update’s.
The past two iOS x.2 updates, iOS 16.2 and iOS 15.2, both arrived in mid-December. Last year iOS 16.2 landed on Tuesday December 13th. iOS 15.2 arrived on Monday, December 13th back in 2021.
If we go back further, iOS 14.2 was an outlier. It arrived on November 5th. Given that the iOS 17.2 beta testing process just started, there’s no chance it arrives this early.
So, expect the iOS 17.2 beta to stretch across the end of October into November culminating in a release sometime before the end of the year.
Once Apple pushes iOS 17.2 to iPhone, you can expect Apple to put a new iOS 17.3 update into beta testing soon after.
As it stands, iOS 17.2 looks like it will be another feature-rich software update. The firmware currently carries a number of changes including Apple’s Journal app, a new Translate option for the Action Button (iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max only), iMessage Contact Key Verification, and a lot more.
The software should arrive alongside new updates for macOS Sonoma (macOS Sonoma 14.2), watchOS 10 (watchOS 10.2), and others.
Install iOS 17.1 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing Apple's iOS 17.1 update right away.
iOS 17.1 brings 18 security fixes to iPhone. It addresses issues within Weather, Status Bar, WebKit, and more. These are essential fixes for your iPhone and this is just one reason why you should install iOS 17.1 today.
As for older versions of iOS 17, iOS 17.0.3 brought two patches for two security issues Apple identified within the software. If you want to read about the patches, head here.
iOS 17.0.1 delivered three important patches to iPhone. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's security website.
As for iOS 17 itself, it brought 40+ new security patches with it. A staggering number to say the least. If you want to learn more about them, head over to Apple.
In addition to those patches, iOS 17 brings some additional enhancements to privacy and security including improvements to Communication Safety beyond Messages.
It now includes content sent by AirDrop, Contact Posters in the Phone app, FaceTime, and the systemwide photo picker. You now have an option to blur out sensitive photos and videos before you choose to view them.
There's also an expanded Lockdown Mode which will help protect you against cyber attacks.
Apple's also improved sharing permissions and you now have more control over what you share with the apps on your device.
The company also notes that starting in iOS 17, Voice Memos encrypts the titles of recordings stored in iCloud, in addition to the recordings themselves.
If you skipped older versions of iOS, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 17.1 update as well.
