5 Things to Know About the iOS 17.1.1 Update

As expected, Apple’s pushed a new iOS 17.1.1 update to iPhone users in an effort to fix some of the more glaring bugs affecting the operating system.

iOS 17.1.1 had been rumored to arrive in the near future and the information was spot on. iOS 17.1.1 is now available to download if you own a compatible iPhone model. All iOS 17-powered iPhones can run iOS 17.1.1.

The iOS 17.1.1 update is a point upgrade which means it’s smaller than its predecessor (iOS 17.1) and the software that may succeed it (iOS 17.2).

While small, the firmware is an important release and most iPhone users will want to install it today or at some point in the near future.

With that in mind, we want to take you through iOS 17.1.1’s changes, offer some thoughts about the software’s performance, highlight the iOS 17.1.1 problems plaguing the iPhone, and more.

We’ll start with a quick look at iOS 17.1.1’s performance.

iOS 17.1.1 Review

If your iPhone’s currently running iOS 17.1, you’ll see the smallest iOS 17.1.1 download size. It’s a 314MB download for the iPhone 12 Pro.

Unless your iPhone is running low on storage, you won’t have to make room for the download.

Of course, the iOS 17.1.1 download size depends on your iPhone model and the version of iOS it’s currently running. If your phone is running a really old version of iOS, you’ll see a larger download. In some cases, much larger.

That’s because the iOS 17.1.1 update includes the changes from any iOS updates you skipped.

As for the installation, it took about eight minutes to complete on an iPhone 12 Pro that was previous running iOS 17.1. If your iPhone is running older software, it may take longer.

For more about the iOS 17.1.1 download and installation, take a look at our walkthrough.

We’ve been using iOS 17.1.1 on an iPhone 12 Pro for a very short time. Here’s what we’ve learned about the software’s performance thus far:

iOS 17.1.1 Battery Life & Connectivity

iOS 17.1.1 battery life is stable right now

Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable

Bluetooth is working normally

GPS and cellular data are also working properly

App Performance

Third-party apps including Netflix, Twitter, Slack, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are all working fine

First party apps like Safari, Podcasts, and Calendar are also running well

Speed

iOS 17.1.1 feels fast and we haven’t noticed abnormal lag

If you’ve been dealing with bugs and/or performance issues on iOS 17.1, or an older version of iOS, you should install the iOS 17.1.1 update on your iPhone today.

If you need help making a decision about an upgrade, check out our reasons to, and not to, install iOS 17.1.1 right now.

iOS 17.1.1 Problems

We haven’t noticed any major issues with the software yet, but the firmware is causing problems for iPhone users. Some problems are brand new, others have carried over from previous versions of iOS 17.

The current list of iOS 17.1.1 problems includes abnormal battery drain, Bluetooth issues, installation issues, Exchange issues, and problems with first and third-party apps.

If you run into a problem with the software, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common iOS 17 problems. We’ve also released tips that could help you improve your phone’s performance and tips that could help fix battery life issues.

Apple’s currently signing on iOS 17.1 and iOS 17.0.2 which means you can drop your iPhone’s software back to older software if iOS 17.1.1 starts causing problems.

You can’t downgrade to iOS 17.0.3 or software that’s older than iOS 17.0.2 because Apple’s closed off the path back to those versions.

For more about the downgrade process, check out our guide.

iOS 17.1.1: What’s New

Apple’s point updates (iOS x.x.x) typically focus on fixing problems within the operating system and that’s exactly what iOS 17.1.1 brings to the table.

iOS 17.1.1 fixes two problems:

In rare circumstances, Apple Pay and other NFC features may become unavailable on iPhone 15 models after wireless charging in certain cars

Weather Lock Screen widget may not correctly display snow

The software doesn’t list bug fixes for ongoing Wi-Fi issues or random shutoffs at night so it’s unclear if iOS 17.1.1 resolves those problems. We may have to wait for iOS 17.2, it seems.

iOS 17.1.1 doesn’t have any new security patches on board.

iOS 17.1.1 Jailbreak

If you still jailbreak, make sure you avoid the iOS 17.1.1 update

We don’t expect developers to release a public jailbreak tool that’s compatible with iOS 17, or iOS 17.1.1, today. If you still jailbreak your iPhone(s), keep an eye out for new information in the weeks ahead.

What’s Next

Apple’s currently working on a new iOS 17.2 update and the software should arrive later this year, probably in December ahead of the holidays.

If you can’t or don’t want to wait that long, you can download a pre-release version of iOS 17.2 onto your iPhone via Apple’s beta program.

For more about the iOS 17.2 update, have a look at our walkthrough. And for more about the iOS 17.2 release date, check out our guide.

