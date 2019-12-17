iOS 13.3.1 Release Date: Tips & Tricks

iOS 13.3.1 is the next upgrade for iPhone. The iOS 13.3.1 release date is still a bit of a mystery, but we expect it to arrive sooner rather than later.

Apple’s iOS 13.3.1 update is currently in beta testing which means a pre-release version of the firmware is available via Apple’s developer program.

The iOS 13.3.1 beta should also land in the company’s free Beta Software Program in the near future. The Beta Software Program is free to anyone with an Apple ID.

iOS 13.3.1 is a point upgrade (x.x.x) which means it will likely bring under-the-hood improvements to iPhone users. We don’t expect any new features at this point.

It’s an exciting update (particularly for those dealing with problems on iOS 13.3) and one that many iPhone users have their eye on as we push toward the end of the year.

iOS 13.3.1 Release Date

Apple hasn’t confirmed an iOS 13.3.1 release date, but there’s a chance it arrives before the end of the year.

You can expect iOS 13.3.1 to bring fixes for bugs impacting the new Screen Time features that arrived inside iOS 13.3. Given the severity of the issue, we don’t expect the beta to stretch over several months.

With the iOS 13.3.1 release date on the horizon, it’s a great time to start preparing yourself, and your iPhone, for the update’s arrival.

In this guide we’ll outline some tips and tricks that could come in handy as we close in on the next iOS 13 update for your iPhone.