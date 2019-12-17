Apple
iOS 13.3.1 Release Date: Tips & Tricks
iOS 13.3.1 is the next upgrade for iPhone. The iOS 13.3.1 release date is still a bit of a mystery, but we expect it to arrive sooner rather than later.
Apple’s iOS 13.3.1 update is currently in beta testing which means a pre-release version of the firmware is available via Apple’s developer program.
The iOS 13.3.1 beta should also land in the company’s free Beta Software Program in the near future. The Beta Software Program is free to anyone with an Apple ID.
iOS 13.3.1 is a point upgrade (x.x.x) which means it will likely bring under-the-hood improvements to iPhone users. We don’t expect any new features at this point.
It’s an exciting update (particularly for those dealing with problems on iOS 13.3) and one that many iPhone users have their eye on as we push toward the end of the year.
iOS 13.3.1 Release Date
Apple hasn’t confirmed an iOS 13.3.1 release date, but there’s a chance it arrives before the end of the year.
You can expect iOS 13.3.1 to bring fixes for bugs impacting the new Screen Time features that arrived inside iOS 13.3. Given the severity of the issue, we don’t expect the beta to stretch over several months.
With the iOS 13.3.1 release date on the horizon, it’s a great time to start preparing yourself, and your iPhone, for the update’s arrival.
In this guide we’ll outline some tips and tricks that could come in handy as we close in on the next iOS 13 update for your iPhone.
Prepare for the iOS 13.3.1 Release Date
With the iOS 13.3.1 release date getting closer, you might want to start preparing for its arrival.
iOS 13.3.1 will require space on your phone's internal storage. If you don't have enough, iOS will temporarily remove some downloadable parts of apps installed on your device. Occasionally, this still isn't enough and you'll be forced to manually delete files.
If you're running low on storage, use this time to do some cleanup. Go into your iPhone's storage and delete the files (photos, apps, etc) you don't need anymore.
This will help make room for the iOS 13.3.1 download and it could also improve your device's performance
You should also start backing up the data you store on your device(s). Data loss issues are pretty rare these days, but there's always a chance something gets lost in the shuffle. It's better to be safe than sorry.
If you're moving up from a newer version of iOS 13, iOS 13.3.1 probably won't log you out of your apps and services. That said, we recommend having your Apple ID/iCloud/third-party app login information handy just in case.
This might seem tedious, but a little prep work will help you avoid issues before, on, and after the iOS 13.3.1 release date.
