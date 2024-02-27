5 Things to Know About the iOS 15.8.2 Update

Apple’s confirmed a new iOS 15.8.2 update for iPhone and the software’s in testing ahead of its official release.

iOS 15.8.2 is a point release which means it will bring under-the-hood improvements to iPhone users stuck on the aging operating system. It won’t have any outward facing features on board.

The software is headed to older iPhone models including the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus, and iPhone SE.

Apple hasn’t confirmed a iOS 15.8.2 release date, but the software will arrive soon. If you don’t want to wait for the stable release, you can try an early version of the software on your iPhone right now.

This guide will take you through the iOS 15.8.2 update’s known changes, what you can expect from the iOS 15.8.2 release date and release time, information about the iOS 15.8.2 beta, and more.

iOS 15.8.2 Beta

Apple recently pushed iOS 15.8.2 into beta testing though it skipped right to the final version of the beta, known as the Release Candidate or RC.

If you want to start using iOS 15.8.2 on your iPhone right now you can do so via the beta, but given how close the final release is, most people should avoid doing so.

iOS 15.8.2 Release Date

We don’t have an official release date from Apple, but the iOS 15.8.2 release should come sometime next week.

In a press release, Apple says iOS 17.4 will roll out to iPhone users next month.

The company has until March 6th to comply with the EU’s Digital Markets Act. These changes are included in iOS 17.4 so we expect the software’s release date to land on March 4th or March 5th.

iOS 15.8.2 will almost certainly roll out alongside iOS 17.4 so look for the release to come next week.

iOS 15.8.2 Release Time

We don’t have an official release date for the software, but we can tell you exactly when the software will arrive for your iPhone. If you’ve owned an iPhone for awhile, you know the drill. If you haven’t here’s your PSA.

iOS 15.8.2 will most likely arrive in and around 10AM Pacific. It sometimes takes a few minutes for iOS updates to show up in the Settings app so there’s no need to panic if you don’t see the prompt right away.

iOS 15.8.2 Release Time

We don’t have an official release date for the software, but we can tell you exactly when the software will arrive for your iPhone. If you’ve owned an iPhone for awhile, you know the drill. If you haven’t here’s your PSA.

iOS 15.8.2 will most likely arrive in and around 10AM Pacific. It sometimes takes a few minutes for iOS updates to show up in the Settings app so there’s no need to panic if you don’t see the prompt right away.

iOS 15.8.2 Features

Again, iOS 15.8.2 is a maintenance release which means it patch up bugs Apple’s discovered lurking within the operating system.

We expect the software to deliver new, and very important, security patches. We can’t tell you what they are yet because Apple won’t confirm the patches until the software rolls out.

iOS 15.8.2 Jailbreak

Developers have released a jailbreak tool that’s compatible with iOS 15 and iOS 16, but it only works with select iPhone models and select versions of iOS.

We don’t expect it to work with iOS 15.8.2, at least not immediately, so if you still jailbreak your phone, you’ll want to avoid the software when it arrives.

4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 15.8.1 & 10 Reasons You Should