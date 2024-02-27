Apple
5 Things to Know About the iOS 15.8.2 Update
Apple’s confirmed a new iOS 15.8.2 update for iPhone and the software’s in testing ahead of its official release.
iOS 15.8.2 is a point release which means it will bring under-the-hood improvements to iPhone users stuck on the aging operating system. It won’t have any outward facing features on board.
The software is headed to older iPhone models including the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus, and iPhone SE.
Apple hasn’t confirmed a iOS 15.8.2 release date, but the software will arrive soon. If you don’t want to wait for the stable release, you can try an early version of the software on your iPhone right now.
This guide will take you through the iOS 15.8.2 update’s known changes, what you can expect from the iOS 15.8.2 release date and release time, information about the iOS 15.8.2 beta, and more.
iOS 15.8.2 Beta
Apple recently pushed iOS 15.8.2 into beta testing though it skipped right to the final version of the beta, known as the Release Candidate or RC.
If you want to start using iOS 15.8.2 on your iPhone right now you can do so via the beta, but given how close the final release is, most people should avoid doing so.
iOS 15.8.2 Release Date
We don’t have an official release date from Apple, but the iOS 15.8.2 release should come sometime next week.
In a press release, Apple says iOS 17.4 will roll out to iPhone users next month.
The company has until March 6th to comply with the EU’s Digital Markets Act. These changes are included in iOS 17.4 so we expect the software’s release date to land on March 4th or March 5th.
iOS 15.8.2 will almost certainly roll out alongside iOS 17.4 so look for the release to come next week.
iOS 15.8.2 Release Time
We don’t have an official release date for the software, but we can tell you exactly when the software will arrive for your iPhone. If you’ve owned an iPhone for awhile, you know the drill. If you haven’t here’s your PSA.
iOS 15.8.2 will most likely arrive in and around 10AM Pacific. It sometimes takes a few minutes for iOS updates to show up in the Settings app so there’s no need to panic if you don’t see the prompt right away.
iOS 15.8.2 Features
Again, iOS 15.8.2 is a maintenance release which means it patch up bugs Apple’s discovered lurking within the operating system.
We expect the software to deliver new, and very important, security patches. We can’t tell you what they are yet because Apple won’t confirm the patches until the software rolls out.
iOS 15.8.2 Jailbreak
Developers have released a jailbreak tool that’s compatible with iOS 15 and iOS 16, but it only works with select iPhone models and select versions of iOS.
We don’t expect it to work with iOS 15.8.2, at least not immediately, so if you still jailbreak your phone, you’ll want to avoid the software when it arrives.
Install iOS 15.8.1 for Better Security
If security is important to you, you'll want to think about installing Apple's iOS 15.8.1 update right away.
iOS 15.8.1 isn't a big update, but it does have a pair of security patches on board. These are important and they will help protect your device from harm.
As for older updates, iOS 15.8 had an important security patch on board.
iOS 15.7.9 brought a new security patch with it. It addressed an issue where hackers could gain access via PassKit (Apple Wallet) image. For more information, head over to Apple's website.
iOS 15.7.8 had 10 security patches on board. These patches are essential if you want to keep your device and its data safe from harm. Apple's outlined the changes in detail and they're worth a look.
iOS 15.7.7 brought three security patches to iPhone models lingering on iOS 15. For more about them, head over to Apple's security site.
iOS 15.7.6 had several security updates on board. For more information about those patches, head here.
The iOS 15.7.5 update patched up actively exploited vulnerabilities making it an extremely important upgrade for your iPhone. To learn more about the patches, check out Apple's guide.
iOS 15.7.4 brought important security fixes to older iPhone models as well. If you want to learn more about these changes, check out Apple's guide.
iOS 15.7.3 also brought a batch of security patches to iPhone. You can learn more about these changes right here.
iOS 15.7.2 brought numerous patches along with it. For more about them, head over to Apple's website for more details.
iOS 15.7.1 update brought 17 security patches with it while iOS 15.7 delivered 11 security patches to iPhone. If you want a look at the details, head over to Apple's security site for more information.
If you missed iOS 15.6.1, it had two security patches on board. You can read more about the pair on Apple's website.
If you missed Apple's iOS 15.6 update, it had 30+ security upgrades on board. You can learn more about them right here.
If you missed iOS 15.5 it brought 27 new security patches to the iPhone. You can learn more about these patches over on Apple's security site.
If you missed iOS 15.4.1, it had one new security patch on board. You can read more about it over on Apple's website.
If you missed the iOS 15.4 update, it had a whopping 36 new security patches on board. If you want to learn more about these patches, head on over to Apple's security site for the particulars.
If you missed iOS 15.3.1, it had one security patch on board. For more about it, head over to Apple's security page.
If you missed iOS 15.3, you'll also get its patches with your upgrade. iOS 15.3 brought 10 new security patches to iPhone users. If you're interested in the details, you can read more about them right here.
If you missed iOS 15.2.1, you'll get its security patch with your upgrade. You can learn more about the change over on Apple's website.
If you missed Apple's iOS 15.2 update, you'll get its 30+ security patches with your upgrade. You can read all about them over on the company's security site.
iOS 15.2 also included some important upgrades to privacy. The software brought the company's App Privacy Report to Settings. This lets you see how often your apps have accessed your location, photos, camera, microphone, contacts and more during the last seven days. You can also see their network activity.
In addition, iOS 15.2 brought Apple's communication safety features for kids. You'll find these features in the Messages app, in Siri, in Spotlight, and in Search.
If you missed iOS 15.1, iOS 15.8 will bring its security patches to your iPhone. You can read more about them on Apple's website.
If you missed iOS 15.0.2 you'll also get its security patch with your upgrade. You can learn more about it right here.
iOS 15.0 also brought numerous security patches to your iPhone. If you'll be moving up from iOS 14 and you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's security website.
Apple's updated its website with new information about iOS 15's batch of security patches. The company now says the software patched up an issue that could have exposed a user's private Apple ID information and in-app search history. It also says iOS 15 patched up an issue that allowed apps to override Privacy preferences.
If you skipped iOS 14.8 or any older versions of iOS, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 15.8 update as well.
In addition to those patches, iOS 15 comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improvements to Siri. Requests made to Siri are now processed on the device itself using Neural Engine. This makes it more secure.
If you're an Apple Card user, you'll now get a security code that changes regularly to use when you make online transactions.
Apple's also included a built-in authenticator that's similar to Google Authenticator. This will let you generate verification codes for enhanced sign-in security under your Passwords.
There's also a Mail feature that hides your IP address.
