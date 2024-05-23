iOS 15.8.2 Problems Continue as iPhone Users Look for Answers

iPhone users with iOS 15.8.2 issues are looking for answers after Apple failed to release a new version of iOS 15 last week.

On May 13th, Apple released a batch of new software updates for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other popular devices. And while iOS 17 and iOS 16 users got updates, iOS 15 users remain stuck on iOS 15.8.2.

As we noted back in April, iOS 15.8.2 is causing problems for iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and iPhone SE users. Since then, complaints have continued to pile up on Apple’s discussion forums.

In the past week alone, iPhone users on iOS 15.8.2 have complained about the following problems:

Some iPhone users have been able to resolve their problems with manual fixes, but others are hoping Apple releases new software.

An iOS update’s release notes may not call out specific bug fixes, but new software always has the potential to help (or hurt) an iPhone’s performance.

Unfortunately, we don’t know when, or even if, Apple will release new iOS 15 software for these iPhone models. The fact that Apple didn’t roll out a new iOS 15.8.3 update alongside iOS 17.5 is certainly concerning.

Apple still supports iOS 15, but we’ve only seen three updates since iOS 17’s arrival back in September: iOS 15.8, iOS 15.8.1, and iOS 15.8.2. And this lack of support has allowed issues like the ones listed above, and others, to linger.

We expect Apple to put a new iOS 17.6 update into beta testing shortly with a public release likely coming in July. Might we see iOS 15.8.3 roll out alongside it? We simply don’t know.

For now, iOS 15.8.2 users dealing with issues will need to be proactive and hunt down fixes for the issues impacting their iPhone’s performance.

At this point, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and iPhone SE users might want to consider upgrading to a newer iPhone.

As we’ve pointed out, iOS 15’s future isn’t bright. We may see a few more updates but don’t be surprised if Apple drops support once it releases iOS 18 in the fall.

We’ll continue to call out problems plaguing older iOS software. One, because we still use an iPhone 7 as a backup device and two, because we want to help people still using these operating systems.