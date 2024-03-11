iOS 17.4.1 for iPhone: What to Expect

Apple recently released iOS 17.4 for iPhone, but it looks like the company is working on a new iOS 17.4.1 update. Here’s what to expect from this version of iOS 17.

The company hasn’t confirmed the update, the update has appeared in site analytics. New, unannounced iOS software updates often show up in web analytics shortly before they’re released to the public.

Now that the update is out in the wild, we should see iOS 17.4.1 released within the next two weeks. We could potentially see it touch down for iPhone users this week, but we could also see it arrive next week.

Either way, iPhone users can expect to see it in March.

As for iOS 17.4.1’s features, it will be a maintenance upgrade which means it should carry bug fixes for lingering issues discovered within the operating system. We don’t expect it to bring new features to compatible iPhone models.

iOS 17.4.1 should help to bridge the gap between iOS 17.4 and Apple’s upcoming iOS 17.5 update which is likely in testing behind the scenes.

We expect Apple to put iOS 17.5 into beta testing in the near future.