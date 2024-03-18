Expect an iOS 17.5 Beta Soon

Apple’s poised to release new software in the near future and iPhone users should expect to see the first version of iOS 17.5 beta drop soon.

The company’s last software drop for iPhone, iPad, and other devices came on March 7th. This is a fairly large gap for Apple as the company often puts new software into beta testing shortly after it releases new software.

This gap, coupled with the problems plaguing iOS 17.4 and macOS Sonoma 14.4, has left users wondering when new software will arrive for their devices.

Apple hasn’t confirmed new software for any of its platforms, but thanks to leaks and web analytics, we know we’ll see new updates later this month.

The company is internally testing iOS 17.5 and according to reports, the first version of the beta is likely to arrive sometime this week.

iOS 17.5, the company’s fifth milestone upgrade for iOS 17, should carry new features in addition to essential bug fixes and security upgrades for iPhone.

The company released iOS 16.5 and iOS 15.5 for iPhone in May. Apple could use a similar window for iOS 17.5’s release.

iOS 17.5 should also be joined by macOS Sonoma 14.5 for Mac, watchOS 10.5 for Apple Watch, and software for other Apple devices.

Apple’s also working on a new iOS 17.4.1 update for iPhone. And like iOS 17.5, it’s expected to arrive in the near future.

iOS 17.4.1 is a point upgrade which means it will focus on fixing issues discovered within the operating system. iOS 17.4 users have reported issues with the firmware including battery drain.

Apple may also release new software for iPad, Mac, and other platforms with an update for macOS Sonoma of particular importance.

macOS Sonoma 14.4 users have run into a variety of problems including connectivity issues with USB hubs and monitors with USB ports.

Oracle has also reported an issue with macOS Sonoma 14.4. The company says an “issue introduced by macOS 14.4, which causes Java process to terminate unexpectedly, is affecting all Java versions from Java 8 to the early access builds of JDK 22.”

Apple may be forced to release a macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 update to address these issues and help bridge the gap between macOS Sonoma 14.4 and 14.5.