Will Apple Release iOS 17.4.2 for iPhone?

With iOS 17 problems making headlines recently, iPhone users might be wondering if Apple will release an iOS 17.4.2 update.

Over the course of April, we outlined many of the issues plaguing Apple’s iOS 17.4.1 update and the iPhone models that run the software.

iPhone users are complaining about a variety of bugs and performance issues including an issue impacting the device’s alarm.

While many issues have manual fixes, others, like this alarm bug, may require a fix from Apple inside a new iOS 17 software update.

Some iPhone owners are hoping for an iOS 17.4.2 update with fixes for their issue(s). But will Apple release the software? Let’s take a look at what we know.

Apple says it’s currently working on a fix for the iPhone alarm issues which means we may see the company rush out a fix sometime this month.

Said fix could come on board an iOS 17.4.2 update, but Apple may simply choose to include it in its upcoming iOS 17.5 update.

iOS 17.5, a milestone upgrade, is currently in beta testing and all signs point to a release in and around the company’s “Let Loose” special event on May 7th.

Apple recently pushed the fourth iOS 17.5 beta to testers, a sign that the public release is getting closer. The next version of the beta may very well be the GM or Golden Master, the final version of the beta.

iOS 17.5’s imminent arrival is one thing working against an iOS 17.4.1 release. Another is the fact that iOS 17.4.2 hasn’t shown up in web analytics.

For the unfamiliar, unreleased iOS software typically pops up in website analytics as Apple tests it for issues behind the scenes. It’s a sign that a release is close.

Also of note, Apple didn’t release iOS 16.4.2 last year ahead of iOS 16.5 nor did it push iOS 15.4.2 to iPhone users back in 2022.

None of this rules out an iOS 17.4.2 update completely, but it does lessen the odds of a release. Anything is possible, but at this stage, iOS 17.5 may wind up being the next version of iOS 17 for iPhone.

For now, those struggling with iOS 17 problems are advised to try downloading the iOS 17.5 beta or find manual fixes for their issues.