iOS 17.4 Users Complain About Battery Drain

iPhone users who recently upgraded to iOS 17.4 are complaining about abnormal battery drain.

Affected customers are saying the drain on their iPhone’s battery is noticeably faster after installing Apple’s latest iOS 17 firmware.

One iPhone 14 user on Apple’s support forums says they lost “20% battery life with about 30 minutes screen time.” Another user says they’ve seen a “significant decrease” in their device’s battery life following the update to iOS 17.4.

iPhone users on Reddit are complaining about battery rapid battery drain as well. The issues appear to be impacting a variety of iPhone models including the iPhone 15, iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and iPhone 12.

Battery drain issues are extremely common, particularly after Apple releases new software, and they seem to impact every version of iOS Apple pushes live.

In some cases, the issues will dissipate after a few days of use as the iPhone gets used to the new software. However, as we’ve seen with iOS 17.4, sometimes they linger on.

Fortunately, there are plenty of manual fixes out there that have worked for many iPhone users in the past. Many of these solutions take just seconds to try and they may alleviate the problem.

In some cases, users may need to downgrade to older iOS software, contact Apple for help, or wait for Apple to release new iOS software.

Apple is working on new iOS 17 software behind the scenes and new software always has the potential to help (or hurt) an iPhone’s battery life.

We expect the company to deliver a new iOS 17.4.1 update in the near future and we should see iOS 17.5 enter beta testing soon as well.

iPhone users dealing with battery drain on iOS 17.4 should keep an eye out for new software as we push through March.