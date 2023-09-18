How to Fix iOS 17 Battery Life Problems

If you start noticing iOS 17 battery life problems on your iPhone, there are some steps you should take before contacting customer service.

As we push away from Apple’s iOS 17 release, iPhone users are reporting a variety of iOS 17-related problems. One of the issues on the list is abnormal battery drain, a common problem that pops up after every time Apple releases new iOS software.

Some battery drain issues might be hardware-related, but many others are probably related to Apple’s new operating system. In many cases, it’s an app causing the issue.

If your iPhone is getting awful battery life after moving to iOS 17, you might be thinking about a move back to iOS 16. That’s an option, but you should try and fix the issue so you can keep your iPhone on the latest firmware.

Fixing iOS 17 battery life problems can be tricky, but we’ve got some solutions that have worked for us, and many other iPhone users, in the past.

Restart Your iPhone

If you start noticing abnormal drain after installing iOS 17 on your iPhone, we recommend restarting your phone before doing anything else.

Power your iPhone down, wait for a minute, and then power it back on. A quick reboot can have a tremendous impact on your device’s performance so this is definitely the first thing to try.

Update Your iPhone

Apple will periodically release new iOS 17 software. Point updates (x.x.x) are usually focused on fixing bugs while milestone upgrades (x.x) typically deliver a mix of features and fixes.

The company might not call out battery life fixes in an iOS 17 update’s change log, but new software always has the potential to solve battery life issues.

If a new software update is available, dig into feedback about its performance and then decide if it’s worth installing.

Check Your Apps

Apps have a tendency to start acting up after Apple releases new software so there’s a chance one of your apps is the source of the problems.

Checking app performance is pretty straightforward on iOS 17 and it should only take you a few minutes to find the app, or apps, causing trouble. Here’s how you do it:

Go to the Settings app

Select Battery

Head into the Battery Usage tool.

This tool will show you the apps draining your battery and when they’re doing so. If you use an app on your phone a lot, it will obviously drain more battery than an app you never use. So if you see something out of the ordinary, you’ll want to investigate further.

If you see one or more of your apps eating up an abnormal amount of battery, try deleting the app from your device and see if that improves your iPhone’s performance.

If the app is an essential one, we recommend downloading the latest updates. If that doesn’t help, and you really need to the app to get through your day, you might need to downgrade back to the previous version of iOS.

Turn Down Screen Brightness

If you constantly have your iPhone’s screen at maximum brightness, it will drain the battery. To avoid this, you should enable Auto-Brightness to help prevent battery drain.

Go into the Settings app

Tap Accessibility

Tap Display & Text Size

Make sure Auto-Brightness is toggled on

Turn Off Keyboard Haptics

Like iOS 16, iOS 17 allows you to enable haptic feedback for the iPhone’s keyboard.

Unfortunately, Apple says turning on keyboard haptics might affect the battery life of your iPhone. If you don’t need keyboard haptics enabled, you should turn it off.

Open up the Settings app

Go to Sounds & Haptics

Tap Keyboard Feedback

Toggle Haptic to off

Reset All Settings

You can also try resetting your iPhone’s settings.

Before you do this, note that it will cause your device to forget known Wi-Fi networks (and Bluetooth connections) so make sure you have your passwords handy before you tap reset.

Here’s how to reset all of your iPhone’s settings:

Go to Settings

Go to General

Scroll and tap Transfer or Reset iPhone

Tap Reset

Tap Reset All Settings and enter your passcode if one is enabled

Once the process is complete, you’ll need to reconnect your iPhone to your Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices.

Downgrade

If you can’t find a fix for your problem and/or don’t want to wait for the next version of iOS 17, you can try downgrading back to iOS 16.

Your downgrade options will change over time and downgrading may not be available as Apple stops signing on older iOS software.

For more on the iOS downgrade, take a look at our walkthrough.

Buy a Battery Case

If you can’t seem to shake your battery life issues and you don’t want to take your phone in and/or replace it, buying a battery case could help.

This can also help if you own an older iPhone and your device’s maximum battery capacity has degraded.

