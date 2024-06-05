iOS 18: Good News for iPhone Users Who Love ChatGPT and Hate AI

According to a new report, ChatGPT will be integrated into iOS 18 for iPhone and that’s great news for those who love the service. There’s also good news for those who hate modern AI tools as well.

According to Bloomberg, Apple has struck a deal with OpenAI to bring its ChatGPT technology to iPhone with the release of iOS 18.

This is a deal that’s been in the works for awhile and it doesn’t come as a surprise given that Apple’s own Large Language Model (LLM) is reportedly behind its competitors.

Apple’s is expected to confirm its partnership with OpenAI at WWDC 2024 next week when it confirms iOS 18 for the first time.

The report also delivers good news for those who aren’t fans of ChatGPT and AI features. Bloomberg says Apple will let iPhone users opt-out of AI functionality.

This gives users who are weary of the technology a way to steer clear of these features on their iPhones.

Apple is expected to spend a lot of time at WWDC 24 outlining its plans for artificial intelligence with a focus on tools the average person can use in their day-to-day lives.

While nothing is confirmed, reports have highlighted a number of changes Apple plans to make to the iPhone’s operating system. iOS 18’s AI features will reportedly include:

Transcribe voice memos

Retouch photos with AI

Faster and more reliable searches in Spotlight

Improved Safari web search

Auto-suggested replies to emails and text messages

Upgrades to Siri including more natural-sounding interactions based on Apple’s own large language models

More advanced Siri for Apple Watch for on-the-go tasks

AI upgrades for developer tools including Xcode

Generative AI for emojis where the software can create custom emojis on the fly based on what users are texting

Smart recaps to provide users with summaries of missed notifications and text messages, web pages, news articles, documents, and notes

Apple’s AI initiative is a work in progress and the company may market the capabilities as a preview in the upcoming iOS 18 beta. The first iOS 18 beta will launch shortly after the company’s keynote on June 10th.

The operating system is expected to use a combination of on-device and cloud for AI processing. Reports suggest customers might need a newer iPhone to use these features.

Many of iOS 18’s on-device AI capabilities will likely require an iPhone 15 Pro or later to work. In other words, they will be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple’s current flagships, and the upcoming iPhone 16 series.

So while owners of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will get AI upgrades with iOS 18, they won’t get all of the changes. The same can be said for older models like the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.