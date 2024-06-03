Don’t Expect New Hardware at WWDC 2024

According to a reliable source, Apple won’t announce any new hardware at WWDC 2024.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says there’s “no hardware slated to be announced at WWDC, unless Apple unexpectedly previews a new device launching later (to be clear: I don’t expect that).”

This doesn’t come as much of a surprise and it means Apple’s focus will be on the new software it plans to release for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other hardware.

In the same newsletter, Gurman says a new Apple TV “isn’t imminent.” He previously said Apple was working to release a new model in the first half of 2024 but those plans have changed it seems.

This doesn’t rule out a launch in 2024, it just means we probably won’t see Apple show off a new model during its WWDC 2024 keynote on June 10th.

While we won’t see new hardware, Apple is expected to detail upcoming operating systems for its hardware. iOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, iPadOS 18, and other software will debut during the keynote.

In particular, iOS 18 will be a large upgrade for iPhone as it’s expected to deliver AI-centric features.

WWDC 2024 kicks off at 10AM Pacific and Apple will livestream the keynote on its website and on YouTube.