iPad Air 6: Bad News Just Before Launch

Apple’s upcoming iPad Air 6 reportedly won’t get a display upgrade that had prospective buyers excited.

According to Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO and analyst Ross Young, the new 12.9-inch iPad Air won’t have a Mini-LED display. Instead it will utilize an LCD screen like its 10.9-inch counterpart.

This is disappointing news because it was just a few weeks ago Young said the surprise upgrade was happening. He believed Apple was using leftover Mini-LED displays from the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

A move from LCD to Mini-LED would’ve likely helped with power consumption. The Mini-LED display would’ve also meant deeper black colors and brighter HDR content.

Young believes the plan was scrapped due to the high cost of the Mini-LED panel. It’s an unfortunate development, but the new iPad Air will still have enticing upgrades on board.

The device is expected to not only have a larger screen for the first time, it’s also expected to come with performance upgrades and support for a new Apple Pencil.

Assuming Apple keeps the price of the smaller 10.9-inch model the same, the iPad Air 6 will start at $599.

If there’s a model larger screen, we may see the company charge $200-300 more for the increased size which would put the 12.9-inch iPad Air 6 price at $799 or $899.

There’s a $300 price difference between the 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The base 11-inch iPad Pro is $799 and the base 12.9-inch iPad Pro is $1099.

Apple’s confirmed a “Let Loose” special event for May 7th and it’s there that we’ll see the new iPad Air models showcased for the first time.

Young believes Apple might launch a new iPad model with a 12.9-inch Mini-LED display in the fourth quarter of 2024. It’s unclear if the device is part of the “Air” line, the “Pro” line, or another device.

So while hope isn’t lost, don’t expect to see an iPad Air with a Mini-LED display in May.