iPadOS 16.7.8 Update Coming Soon

Apple’s confirmed a new version of iPadOS 16 and the iPadOS 16.7.8 update will roll out to compatible iPad models in the near future.

Earlier this week, Apple pushed an iPadOS 16.7.8 Release Candidate, or RC, to beta testers. The Release Candidate is the first, and final, version of the iPadOS 16.7.8 beta.

iPadOS 16.7.8 will be limited to iPad models that were left behind on the Apple’s iPadOS 16 operating system. This includes iPad 5th generation, iPad Pro 9.7-inch, and iPad Pro 12.9-inch 1st generation. It won’t be available for other iPad models.

Like the most recent versions of iPadOS 16, iPadOS 16.7.8 is a maintenance release which means it will be focused on patching up issues discovered within the operating system.

We expect the software to plug up potential security exploits. It almost certainly won’t have any new features on board as Apple has stopped releasing them for iPadOS 16.

The iPadOS 16.7.8 update should arrive alongside iPadOS 17.5 this week or sometime next week, with the latter being more probable.

iPadOS 17.5 brings support for the new Apple Pencil Pro which arrives next Wednesday alongside the new iPad Pro and iPad Air 6.