iPadOS 17.4.1 Downgrade Closed for iPad Users

We’ve seen questions about the iPadOS 17.4.1 downgrade on Apple’s discussion boards so we wanted to put out a public service announcement: The downgrade back to older iOS 17 software is closed.

iPad users who run into issues on iPadOS 17.4.1 no longer have the option to downgrade back to iOS 17.4 or iPadOS 17.3.1 because Apple has stopped signing on the software.

This means iPad users who run into trouble on iPadOS 17.4.1 need to seek out manual fixes for their issues while we wait for Apple to deliver new iPadOS 17 software.

It also means iPad users having a good experience on iPadOS 17.4 or older who still haven’t upgraded to iPadOS 17.4.1 should proceed to the latest version with caution.

Once an iPad is upgraded to iPadOS 17.4.1, there’s no way to get it off of the software. That will be the case until Apple releases a new update.

It also those testing Apple’s upcoming iPadOS 17.5 update only have one option if and when they want to move back to stable iPadOS 17 software.

Beta testers who want to get off of the iPadOS 17.5 beta can only downgrade to iPadOS 17.4.1.

iPad owners have run into a variety of problems on iPadOS 17.4.1 including abnormal battery drain, issues with first and third-party apps, lag, crashes, and more.

Users who haven’t upgraded to the iPadOS 17.4.1 update yet should dig into these complaints before installing the software.

The company is working on a new iPadOS 17.5 update and the software should bring fixes for some of the issues plaguing the operating system.

The iPadOS 17.5 update should arrive in May.