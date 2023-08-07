iPadOS 17 Release Date & Time: What You Need to Know

The iPadOS 17 release date is inching closer and in this guide we’ll take iPad owners through the most important things to know as we push toward the fall.

Apple’s confirmed iPadOS 17, the next operating system for iPad. The software is in development and it will bring new features, enhancements, and more to compatible iPad models.

We don’t have an official iPadOS 17 release date from Apple just yet, but we have a pretty good idea about what to expect based on confirmed information, rumors, and traditions.

Our iPadOS 17 release date guide we’ll help you properly manage expectations and help you prepare for its arrival on your iPad later this year.

Which iPads Will Get iPadOS 17?

Apple’s confirmed the iPad models that are eligible to move to iPadOS 17 and most iPadOS 16-powered slates will make the move to the new operating system. Some however, will not.

Unfortunately, two older iPad models will stay put on iPadOS 16: iPad Pro (1st Generation) and iPad (5th Generation). This decision is final and won’t change. Below is the list of eligible iPads that will get upgraded to iPadOS 17 later this year:

iPadOS 17 Supported Devices

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation and later)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)

iPad Air (3rd generation and later)

iPad (6th generation and later)

iPad mini (5th generation and later)

If Apple announces new iPads this fall or in the first half of 2024, an iPad mini 7 is rumored for the fall and a new iPad Pro is rumored for next year, they will run iPadOS 17 out of the box.

iPadOS 17 Beta

The official version of iPadOS 17 won’t land for weeks, but you can try the new operating system out on your iPad before the final version arrives.

There are two versions of the iPadOS 17 beta. There’s the developer beta and there’s a beta for users in the company’s Beta Software Program. Both are available to download right now.

iPadOS 17 Beta Release Time

Apple typically pushes new beta software every couple of weeks with releases coming a bit more frequently as we approach the final release in the fall.

Like regular iPadOS releases, the company likes to release new iPadOS beta software around 10AM Pacific and that’s what you can expect from the iPadOS 17 beta moving forward.

iPadOS 17 Release Date

The iPadOS 17 beta will continue all the way up until the final release. We can’t predict how many versions of the beta we’ll see, but we should see at least six betas arrive before Apple pushes the final version of the beta, known as the Golden Master (GM).

Apple usually pushes new iPadOS operating systems in September or October and that’s what you should expect from the iPadOS 17 release date right now.

We might see Apple confirm the iPadOS 17 release date on stage during Apple’s fall iPhone event. We expect the event to take place in September with September 12th and September 13th currently the front-runners for the show.

If Apple does announce new hardware on September 12th or September 13th, then you can expect the iPadOS 17 release date to land the week of September 18th.

iPadOS 17 Release Time

Apple may not confirm a specific iPadOS 17 release time, but the company almost always releases its software updates around 10AM Pacific on release day.

This means if you live in London, England you should see the iPadOS 17 update for your iPad around 6PM in the evening. If you live in Melbourne, Australia, you’ll need to stay up late or wake up early if you want to install iPadOS 17 right away.

Major iPadOS releases are often plagued with download issues as Apple’s servers get slammed with requests from iPad users. If you want to download issues and error codes, you should wait a few hours before installing the firmware.

