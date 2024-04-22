iPhone 16: Great News If You Plan to Use a Case

If you plan to pair an iPhone 16 with a case, a new rumor about iPhone 15 cases should be music to your ears.

According to leaker Kosutami, the same leaker who revealed Apple’s FineWoven accessories before launch, Apple has stopped production of its FineWoven products.

If true, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise given how poor the FineWoven accessories were received by critics and regular users alike.

In the months since the iPhone 15’s release we’ve seen a ton of feedback about Apple’s FineWoven cases. The cases replaced the company’s traditional leather cases.

People who purchased the FineWoven cases have complained about durability and how uncomfortable the material is in their hands.

There are also complaints about the cutout for the USB-C slot, the slot that’s used to charge the device. FineWoven case owners say they have trouble fitting USB-C cables into the space because of how it’s cut.

The problems are so bad, Amazon’s tacked a sign onto the product’s page. There is a bright box that says the product is a “Frequently returned item” and that potential buyers should “Check the product details and customer reviews to learn more about this item.”

It’s unclear what this means for future iPhone accessories, but Kosutami believes Apple will likely utilize another material though it probably won’t be leather.

Whatever the case, this is good news for future iPhone 16 users because it means there probably won’t be FineWoven case options for the 2024 flagships.

The iPhone 16 series won’t arrive until September, but if Apple’s making a change, we should hear about it before the new devices are announced.