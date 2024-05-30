What We Know So Far About iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Color Options

Let’s forget about the new processor, the AI features, camera upgrades, and release date for a second and focus on the potential iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max color options.

Believe it or not, one of the most prominent questions we get from consumers hunting for a new iPhone is about color options and if there will be any changes this year.

With the iPhone 16’s release likely coming in September, we’ve still got a long way to go before we know anything for sure.

With that being said, we have seen a ton of iPhone 16 color rumors emerge in 2024 and we want to recap what we know in an effort to help those who want to know what options they might have in the fall.

This information comes from leakers and analysts who have released accurate information in the past.

This doesn’t mean these colors are set in stone, Apple’s plans could always change, but here’s what we know right now.

iPhone 16 Colors

Let’s start with the base model.

Earlier this month, Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst with excellent supply chain sources, released his predictions for all four iPhone 16 models.

Kuo believes the base iPhone 16 will come in five colors:

Black

Blue

Green

Pink

White

He says “even if the color name is the same as the existing model, it may look different” than it does on previous versions of the iPhone.

iPhone 16 Plus Colors

In the same tweet, Kuo also outlined his prediction for the iPhone 16 Plus.

He believes the iPhone 16 Plus color options will match the iPhone 16’s:

Black

Blue

Green

Pink

White

In April, a leaker on Chinese micro-blogging site named Fixed Focus Digital said the iPhone 16 Plus will come in seven colors. These mostly line up with Kuo’s aside from two outliers:

Black

Blue

Green

Pink

Purple

White

Yellow​​​

Purple and yellow are the two outliers here. It’s possible Apple changed its plans between April and May, it’s also possible one or both of these colors will come in the spring of 2025. Apple often releases new colors a few months after launch.

At this point, we simply don’t know. However, the two do agree on five colors so those seem to be probable right now.

If Fixed Focus Digital is right, it means there will be two additional color options compared to the iPhone 15 Plus. The iPhone 15 Plus comes in black, blue, green, pink, and yellow.

iPhone 16 Pro Colors

So now we come to the higher-end iPhone 16 models, the Pro series.

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max color options will almost certainly differ from the other models thanks to their titanium finishes. So what have we heard?

In February, another leaker Majin Bu said the iPhone 16 Pro may come in two new colors, “Desert Titanium” and “Titanium Gray.” This leaker has a mixed track record, but they’ve been right in the past.

They say the “Desert Titanium” iPhone 16 Pro is similar to the gold iPhone 14 Pro, but “deeper and heavier.” The “Titanium Gray” is reportedly a shade of space gray that’s similar to the one Apple used on the iPhone 6.

Another leaker, ShrimpApplePro, says the iPhone 16 Pro may come in “Space Black” and “Rose” Titanium.

For reference, the iPhone 15 Pro comes in Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Colors

Both leakers believe the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will share the same color options, much like the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

If the four colors that have leaked thus far are the four Apple plans to release, that would mean the iPhone 16 Pro Max colors would be:

Desert Titanium

Gray Titanium

Space Black Titanium

Rose Titanium

With several months to go before Apple’s fall event, we should start to gain more clarity regarding Apple’s plans. If you’re planning to upgrade to an iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro later this year, stay tuned for more details.