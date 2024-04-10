iPhone 16 Plus Color Options Leaked

We’re still months away from Apple’s iPhone 16 launch, but a leaker has given prospective buyers an early look at the potential color options for the iPhone 16 Plus.

According to Chinese leaker Fixed Focus Digital, the iPhone 16 Plus will have seven color options including black, blue, green, pink, purple, white, and yellow​​​.

We’ve seen leaks highlight potential color options for other iPhone 16 models, but this is the first time we’ve seen information about colors for the iPhone 16 Plus.

If this leak is accurate, it means there will be two additional color options compared to the iPhone 15 Plus. The iPhone 15 Plus comes in black, blue, green, pink, and yellow. Apple’s not expected to add additional colors in 2024.

It’s unclear if these seven colors will apply to the base iPhone 16 model, but given that they will share everything besides their overall size, it’s possible these are the colors for that model as well.

iPhone 16 Pro & Pro Max Colors

As for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, leaker Majin Bu says they may come in two new colors, “Desert Titanium” and “Titanium Gray.” This leaker has a mixed track record, but they’ve been right in the past.

They say the Desert Titanium iPhone 16 Pro is similar to the gold iPhone 14 Pro, but “deeper and heavier.” The “Titanium Gray” is reportedly a shade of space gray that’s similar to the one Apple used on the iPhone 6.

Another rumor, from Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo, courtesy of leaker ShrimpApplePro, says we may see the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max come in “Space Black” and “Rose” titanium color options.

The iPhone 16 release date is widely expected to land in September.