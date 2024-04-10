It Looks Like We Won’t Get a New iPhone 15 Color

If you’ve been holding out hope for new iPhone 15 colors from Apple, it may be time to move on. According to a leaker, the company won’t release one in the spring.

Traditionally, when Apple launches a new iPhone, it offers a variety of different color options. Then, a few months later, it adds a new color or two. It has a long history of doing so, but it looks like 2024 will be an outlier.

According to Weibo-based leaker Instant Digital, there won’t be any new colors for the iPhone 15 series this spring. While disappointing, the leak isn’t surprising.

Back in 2022, Apple confirmed a new alpine green iPhone 13 Pro/iPhone 13 Pro Max and a green iPhone 13/iPhone 13 mini on March 8th. Last year, Apple announced a new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus on March 7th.

The new colors went up for pre-order on the Friday following the announcement and were released shortly thereafter.

Apple announced new iPhone 15 case colors on March 4th. The company’s silicone case now comes in Sunshine, Light Blue, Soft Mint, and Pink.

If Apple was going to add a new iPhone 15 color, that would’ve been the perfect time for the announcement.

It’s possible Instant Digital is wrong, and Apple announces new colors when it confirms the new iPad Pro and iPad Air 6 in May, but with this leak, and the silence from other Apple insiders, it appears unlikely.