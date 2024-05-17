iPhone 16 Pro Max Battery Life Could Top iPhone 15 Pro Max

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max may offer longer battery life than its predecessor, the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

In a new post on Medium, Kuo says his “latest supply chain survey indicates the energy density (Wh/kg) of the battery cells of iPhone 16 Pro Max will increase.”

Kuo believes this change will lead to “longer battery life with the same battery size or lower battery size with the same battery life.”

He adds that if the mass production of the new battery design goes according to plan, and the feedback is good, the entire iPhone 17 series will adopt the technology.

In order to achieve this, Apple will reportedly increasing the energy density of the battery cells. In turn, this will increase the battery temperature when running.

However, to avoid overheating, Kuo says Apple will use a “stainless steel battery case for the first time as a thermal solution”.

This is not the first time we’ve heard about Apple’s plans for the iPhone 16’s battery and battery life.

Leaker Kosutami says the company may switch to a metal shell for the battery of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max to help prevent overheating issues.

The leaker has released an image that showcases the redesigned battery on a prototype.

The prototype features the rumored glossy metal shell and a 3355 mAh capacity battery. The iPhone 15 Pro has a 3274 mAh battery.

Another leaker, Naver user “yeux1122,” claims the iPhone 16 Pro Max could feature the longest-ever battery life on an iPhone.

On top of that, alleged iPhone 16 details have highlighted the potential size of the batteries on board the 2024 iPhone models:

iPhone 16: 3561mAh

iPhone 16 Plus: 4006mAh

iPhone 16 Pro: 3355mAh

iPhone 16 Pro Max: 4676mAh

If true, every iPhone 16 model except the iPhone 16 Plus will carry a larger battery. Of course, with the iPhone 16 still in development, Apple’s plans could change.

The iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to make their debut in September.