iPhone 17 Could Shake Up Screen Sizes

According to an analyst who is typically very accurate, at least one of Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 models will have a different display size.

Apple hasn’t announced the 2024 iPhone 16 models yet, but we’re already hearing some juicy rumors about their replacements, the 2025 iPhone 17 series.

Display analyst Ross Young has released early information about the iPhone 17’s display and he believes Apple is planning to change up the screen size of the iPhone 17 Plus.

Young says the iPhone 17 Plus will come with a smaller display than the iPhone 15 Plus. The iPhone 15 Plus has a massive 6.7-inch display, same as the iPhone 15 Pro Max. He didn’t elaborate on the exact size of the screen.

If Apple does make this change, it will further separate the iPhone Plus from the iPhone Pro Max. The iPhone Pro Max line is Apple’s highest-end smartphone.

Apple is also expected to make changes to the screen sizes of the iPhone this year. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will reportedly have larger displays than the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Given what we know, here’s how the iPhone 15, iPhone 16, and iPhone 17 display sizes might compare to one another:

iPhone 15 Display Sizes

iPhone 15: 6.1-inches

iPhone 15 Plus: 6.7-inches

iPhone 15 Pro: 6.1-inches

iPhone 15 Pro Max: 6.7-inches

iPhone 16 Display Sizes

Phone 16: 6.1-inches

iPhone 16 Plus: 6.7-inches

iPhone 16 Pro: 6.3-inches

iPhone 16 Pro Max: 6.9-inches

iPhone 17 Display Sizes

iPhone 17: 6.1-inches

iPhone 17 Plus: Unknown, but smaller than 6.7-inches

iPhone 17 Pro: 6.3-inches

iPhone 17 Pro Max: 6.9-inches

Of course, none of sizes for the iPhone 16 or iPhone 17 are confirmed, but Young is reliable and iPhone 16 rumors have repeatedly hinted at a change in 2024.

The iPhone 16 series is expected to launch in September while the iPhone 17 series should arrive in September of 2025.