The Madden 21 release date arrives this week, and it’s actually tonight if you buy the Madden 21 MVP Edition. EA offers three Madden 21 editions this year, including a $99 version that is tempting, and potentially on sale already. With a high price tag and a lot of MUT extras, gamers are asking us, “Is the Madden 21 MVP edition worth buying?”

We break down what you get when you spend $40 more on Madden 21, where to look for a $20 off deal, and how this compares to spending money on Madden 21 in-game currency or buying MUT packs directly.

This year we are seeing $20 off Madden 21 MVP when you have EA Play and own Madden 20, which makes this a much bigger overall value. And you may want to just stop reading right now and boot up your console to get it.

We aren’t seeing any upgrade packs yet, so if you want all the bonus items, you should consider buying the Madden 21 edition to make sure you get all the bundled things.

One of the benefits is the early Madden 21 release date on August 25th, but you can play 10 hours of Madden 21 with the trial. For that reason, the playing early part isn’t a massive part of the decision-making process, unless you plan to spend a lot of time playing Madden 21 in the next three to four days. Here’s how to play Madden 21 early.

For the extra $40 you are getting Madden Ultimate Team items. This is the real reason to spend more money on Madden 21. You get new players, upgrade packs and you can build a better team quicker. It is important to remember that EA will add more players and upgrades as the season progresses, but if you spend a lot on Madden, this is a good way to get an edge.

Here are the Madden Ultimate Team extras that you get with the MVP edition;

Lamar Jackson Elite Item with Power Up

1 Large Quicksell Training Pack

17 Madden Ultimate Team Gold Team Fantasy Packs

Madden Championship Series Ultimate Champion Pack

1 of 32 Players from NFL Team Elite Packs

1 “Your Choice” Uniform Pack

The actual value of this starts to get complicated, but you can start to decide if this is the best version for you based on these items.

The Gold Team Fantasy packs include at least 2 Gold or Better and 3 Silver or Better players from the team you chose. The Lamar Jackson Elite Item with Power-Up item is not clear on the overall value, but it could be the full elite card plus an unknown, for now, power up.

The Madden Championship Series Championship pack includes MCS uniform sets and Head Coaches from Madden 2020 winners. There is also a Large Training Quick Sell Pack that should be worth 1,150 Training.

A single Gold Team Fantasy Pack is 250 points. You can buy 500 points for $4.99, so the base cost of a Gold pack is about $2.50. You get 12 more Gold Fantasy Packs than you do with the base version of the game, so about $30 in value from these packs. With the additional items, you can see how EA arrived at the $40 price premium.

If you want these additional MUT items and you play a lot of Madden Ultimate Team, this is a great option, and you get a lot of value for the extra money. The biggest catch here is that the Madden 20 Deluxe Edition for $79.99 is an easier price for many gamers, and you get a lot of value. If you have Madden 20 and EA Play, you can get the Madden 21 MVP edition for $79.99 with the combination deal, making it an easy choice.

