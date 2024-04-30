macOS Sonoma 14.5 Release Approaches

Apple’s macOS Sonoma 14.5 update for Mac took another step toward its public release today.

The company has pushed the fourth version of the macOS Sonoma 14.5 beta to developers and those using the public version of the beta.

The release comes just a week after Apple pushed the third version of the beta. And with no clear changes between these versions, it means the final release will land sooner rather than later.

We don’t have an official release date for the macOS Sonoma 14.5 update yet, but Apple’s expected to release new software in May.

iPadOS 17.5, which is also in beta testing, will likely tie-in with the new iPad models Apple will introduce at its “Let Loose” special event on May 7th. We expect macOS Sonoma 14.5 to roll out alongside iPadOS 17.5.

As it stands, macOS Sonoma 14.5 is light on features and testers haven’t discovered any Mac-centric features on board.

Testers are digging through the fourth beta right now and we’ll let you know if they find anything of importance.