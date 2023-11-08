iOS 17 & iOS 18: What’s Coming Next for iPhone

We’ve seen a lot of information about upcoming iOS 17 software updates surface recently so we felt it would be prudent to put together a software release timeline for iPhone users.

Apple’s been busy in the weeks since iOS 17’s release back in September. The company’s released several prominent updates, most recently, iOS 17.1.1.

Apple won’t stop there. You can expect a steady stream of point updates (iOS x.x.x) and milestone upgrades (iOS x.x) to roll out over the next nine months.

Thanks to leaks, Apple’s beta program, and many years of experience covering software, we have a pretty good read on what you can expect from Apple on the iOS 17 front. We’ve also heard a little bit about iOS 17’s successor, iOS 18.

So, if you’ve been curious about what’s in Apple’s pipeline, here’s a quick look at what’s coming next for iPhone users in terms of software updates.

This guide will take you through known features, release dates, and betas. It will also lead you through the unknown so you can set proper expectations.

iOS 17.2

Apple’s confirmed a new iOS 17.2 update. iOS 17’s second milestone release is currently in beta testing ahead of its public release.

While things could change between now and the software’s public release, iOS 17.2 will almost certainly carry more than bug fixes and security patches. It will have new features on board as well.

As of right now, highlights from the iOS 17.2 beta include:

New Journal app

Translate option for the Action Button (iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max)

iMessage Contact Key Verification

Sticker tapback reactions in the Messages app

Upgrades to Apple Music including collaborative playlists and a new Favorites playlist

New Weather widgets (Sunrise/Sunset, Details, Daily Forecast)

New Digital Clock widget

A new body section for Memoji

Live Activities support for the News app

Fix for Wi-Fi connectivity issues

Apple hasn’t confirmed the software’s release date, but it will more than likely head out to iPhone users in December ahead of the holidays.

iOS 16.2 and iOS 15.2 both arrived in mid-December and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple is prepping a revamped version of the TV app that roll out as part of a tvOS software update for Apple TV in December.

tvOS 17.2 is currently in beta testing and the software includes upgrades to the TV application. tvOS 17.2 will almost certainly roll out alongside iOS 17.2.

iOS 17.3

Shortly after Apple releases iOS 17.2, you can expect the company to push iOS 17.3 into beta testing. This isn’t confirmed, but it’s how things typically play out at the end of the year.

Back in 2022, the company rolled out its first iOS 15.3 beta on December 17th. And last year, iOS 16.3 beta 1 rolled out on December 14th.

The company’s third beta update should stay in beta testing for a month or so, culminating in a release in January or perhaps February if it needs more time.

iOS 15.3 rolled out on January 26th while iOS 16.3 was delivered on January 23rd. You’re probably sensing a pattern at this point.

iOS 17.4

Once iOS 17.3 arrives, Apple will then push iOS 17.4 into beta testing. Unlike iOS 17.3, Apple’s fourth milestone upgrade for iPhone is already in the news.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in a report about software delays at Apple, says iOS 17.4 is currently in the works and that it’s slated to arrive in March.

Again, there’s a pattern here. Earlier this year, iOS 16.4 landed on March 27th. The company’s iOS 15.4 software dropped on March 14th back in 2022.

Gurman didn’t highlight any new features or fixes, but there’s a good chance the software arrives alongside new iPad hardware.

Three new iPad models, an iPad Air 6, an iPad mini 7, and a new iPad Pro are expected to hit shelves next year.

iOS 17.5, iOS 17.6 & iOS 17.7

After that, we should see iOS 17.5 arrive in May after a stint in beta. After that, if Apple sticks to protocol, you can expect iOS 17.6 to arrive in July.

iOS 17 development will start to slow down and the next milestone version of iOS 17, iOS 17.7, will probably roll out alongside iOS 18 in September.

Of course, we’ll see point upgrades arrive in between all of these milestone upgrades and we’ll probably see some Rapid Security Response updates as well.

These updates are much smaller than typically iOS software releases and, according to Apple, they “deliver important security improvements between software updates—for example, improvements to the Safari web browser, the WebKit framework stack, or other critical system libraries.”

We’ve only seen the company push a few of these upgrades to iPhone users, but we should see iOS 17 get a few before iOS 18 arrives.

iOS 18

Apple is already working on the next version of iOS, dubbed iOS 18.

We don’t know a whole lot about the iPhone’s next operating system, but here are a few items of note:

iOS 18 will probably launch at WWDC 2024 in June

The iOS 18 release date should come in September alongside the iPhone 16 series

It will support most iOS 17-powered iPhones though we could see support end for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR

Apple is reportedly planning big upgrades to AI and Siri

We should see rumors outline iOS 17’s successor in great detail in the months ahead. So, in addition to tracking new versions of iOS 17, you’ll also want to keep an eye on the iPhone’s next operating system.