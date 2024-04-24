What Not to Expect at Apple’s May 7th Event

We’ve already taken a look at what to expect at Apple’s special “Let Loose” event on May 7th and today we’re switching gears and looking at products that likely won’t be announced during the show.

Apple’s “Let Loose” event kicks off at 7AM Pacific/10AM Eastern on May 7th. The event will be live streamed on Apple.com and YouTube.

The invitation features an Apple Pencil which all but confirms the new Apple Pencil 3. It also means new iPads will be shown off at the show. We also expect to see new accessories for the new iPad Pro and iPad Air.

But what won’t we see at the show? Apple may have a surprise announcement up its sleeve, but here are a few products we aren’t expecting to see during the showcase.

iPhone SE 4

Apple typically unveils new iPhone SE models in the spring, but that won’t happen in 2024.

While the company is working on a new iPhone SE 4, the device won’t launch this year. Instead, everything points to a launch sometime in 2025.

Apple’s next iPhone SE is expected to be radically different than the current model, the iPhone SE 3.

The device will reportedly have an all-screen design which means it will ditch Touch ID for Face ID. It should also look like an iPhone 14 rather than an iPhone 8.

Other changes should include USB-C rather than Lightning, a new processor, improved cameras, and a larger OLED display.

For more about the iPhone SE 4, head to our guide.

New iPhone 15 Colors

Apple also tends to announce new iPhone colors in the spring. Unfortunately, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro may not get new hues.

According to Weibo-based leaker Instant Digital, there won’t be any new colors for the iPhone 15 series this spring. While disappointing, it’s not surprising given that we haven’t heard anything concrete about new shades.

We typically see leakers outline new colors in advance and that simply hasn’t happened this time around.

Apple could surprise us, but if you’re hoping for a new color before you buy an iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max, you may come away from May 7th disappointed.

New Macs

Apple launched new Mac models back in March so we aren’t expecting new devices at the May 7th event.

The company is working on new Macs behind the scenes though and new models are expected to feature Apple’s new M4 processor, built with AI in mind.

Here’s what we’ve heard about timing in regards to these Mac products:

Low-end 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4, coming around the end of 2024.

New 14-inch and 16-inch high-end MacBook Pros with M4 Pro/Max chips, due between the end of 2024 and early 2025.

New 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Airs, slated for around spring 2025.

We’ll learn more about Apple’s plans for AI at WWDC 2024 in June.

iPad mini 7

The new iPad Pro and iPad Air likely won’t be the only new iPads to launch in 2024.

Apple is cooking up a new iPad mini 7 and it’s expected to miss the spring and the summer. It will probably debut in the fall, either in September or October.

The iPad mini 7 is expected to be a minor refresh with a few upgrades like a new processor and reduced jelly scrolling.

For more about the iPad mini 7, check out our guide.

Mini-LED iPad Air

And finally, while rumors indicated we might see the new 12.9-inch iPad Air 6 come with a higher grade Mini-LED display, today we learned that won’t happen.

According to Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO and analyst Ross Young, the new 12.9-inch iPad Air won’t have a Mini-LED display. Instead, will utilize an LCD screen like its 10.9-inch counterpart.

A move from LCD to Mini-LED would’ve helped with power consumption. Other upgrades would’ve included deeper black colors and brighter HDR content.

It’s disappointing, but not surprising given that the initial rumor emerged just a few weeks ago and hadn’t been corroborated by other sources.