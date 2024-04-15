macOS Ventura 13.6.6 Issues Plague Mac Users

Mac users who have upgraded to Apple’s macOS Ventura 13.6.6 update have run into a variety of problems with the firmware.

Apple released macOS Ventura 13.6.6 on March 25th alongside macOS Sonoma 14.4.1. The software delivered security patches and unnamed bug fixes to Mac users using the aging operating system.

According to Mac users, the macOS Ventura 13.6.6 update also brought problems with it. Some of these issues are fairly minor while others are much larger and far more frustrating.

In the weeks since the update’s release, we’ve seen complaints about macOS Ventura 13.6.6 grow louder on forums like Apple’s Community forums.

Here are some of the macOS Ventura 13.6.6 issues Mac users have run into on their Macs:

These are just examples and there are plenty of other problems plaguing Mac users running macOS Ventura 13.6.6.

We’ve been using macOS Ventura 13.6.6 on a MacBook Pro (2017) since release day and we’ve noticed an uptick in UI lag which has certainly been frustrating.

Unsurprisingly, many users (including us) are wondering when we’ll see the next version of macOS Ventura. Unfortunately, we may not see a new update for a few weeks.

Apple’s testing new milestone software for Mac, Apple Watch, iPhone, and others and we should see new macOS Ventura software roll out alongside these updates.

Unfortunately, we expect these updates to stay in testing through the month of April with a public release coming in May.

Of course, there’s no guarantee new macO Ventura software will fix the issues Mac users have been struggling with on 13.6.6. The most recent versions of macOS Ventura have been light on fixes.

However, new macOS software always has the potential to alleviate performance issues and bugs, even if a fix isn’t listed in the software’s change log.

If your macOS Ventura problems can’t wait, check out our list of fixes for common macOS Ventura problems.