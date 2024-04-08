When to Expect the Next Version of macOS Ventura

If you own a Mac that’s running macOS Ventura, and you’re wondering when Apple will release the next update, you’re in the right spot.

In March, Apple pushed two new versions of macOS Ventura. macOS Ventura 13.6.5 arrived on March 7th while macOS Ventura 13.6.6 dropped on March 25th.

We expect the company to release more macOS Ventura software for Mac in 2024 and the next version will either come in April or May.

Last week, Apple put iOS 17.5, watchOS 10.5, macOS Sonoma 14.5, and software for other devices into beta testing. These software updates should stay in beta testing through the month of April. We expect them to roll out in May.

Apple typically pushes new macOS Ventura software alongside macOS Sonoma milestone software (14.5 is a milestone upgrade) so we should see an update for macOS Ventura users roll out next month.

Of course, we could also see a new Ventura update move out in April if Apple decides to release new maintenance software (like macOS Sonoma 14.4.2) for its mobile devices.

Apple will continue to support macOS Ventura throughout 2024 and we expect updates to continue after Apple releases macOS 15 in the fall.