Apple
5 Things to Know About the macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 Update
Apple’s released a new macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 update and the software is available to download right now.
Unlike the previous version of macOS Sonoma, macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 is a maintenance upgrade. It’s main focus is on improving the operating system with bug fixes.
The software doesn’t have any outward facing features on board though Mac users will get the features from macOS 14.4 with the upgrade if they skipped the software.
If your Mac is still lingering on macOS Ventura or an older version of macOS, this is the version of macOS Sonoma you’ll see if you decide to move your Mac to Apple’s latest operating system.
With that in mind, we want to take you through everything you need to know about Apple’s macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 update for Mac.
Table of Contents
We’ll highlight macOS Sonoma 14.4.1’s changes, provide you with thoughts about the software’s performance, go over the current list of macOS Sonoma problems, and more.
We’ll start with a quick look at macOS Sonoma 14.4.1’s performance.
macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 Review
While macOS 14.4.1 Sonoma is a relatively small update, the download could be fairly large so plan accordingly.
The exact size of the download depends on your Mac model and the version of macOS it’s currently running. If you’re running really old software, the download could be substantial. Keep this in mind if you depend on your Mac during the day.
After the download is complete, you’ll need to initiate the installation process and it should take around 10 minutes, or more, to finish up.
For more on the macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 download and installation, take a look at our guide. It’ll walk you through everything you need to know.
We’ve been using macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 on a 16-inch MacBook Pro (2023) for a very short time. Here are our initial thoughts about its performance:
macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 Battery Life & Connectivity
- Battery life is stable right now, we haven’t noticed any abnormal drain
- Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable
- Bluetooth is also working normally
App Performance
- Third-party apps, including Twitter, Slack, Chrome, and Spotify are working properly
- First party apps like Safari and Podcasts are also stable at the moment
Speed
- macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 feels fast, we haven’t run into any UI lag, random reboots, or freezes
If your Mac is struggling on macOS Sonoma 14.4, or an older version of macOS, you might want to install macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 on your Mac today.
If you’re feeling leery about the move, we’ve put together a list of the best reasons to, and not to, install the latest version of macOS Sonoma 14.
macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 Problems
macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 went through an extensive beta, but the testing period failed to catch everything. We’re already hearing about problems with the software.
We haven’t noticed any problems on our Macs yet, but some users are complaining about unstable Wi-Fi, broken Bluetooth, abnormal battery drain, and problems with various first and third-party applications.
If you run into issues with macOS Sonoma 14.4.1, here are a few resources that could help.
First, have a look at our list of fixes for the most common macOS Sonoma problems. If your Mac’s battery life is struggling, check out our fixes for macOS Sonoma battery life problems.
If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, head over to Apple’s discussion forums. If the users there can’t help you, you might want to get in touch with Apple via its website.
If you still can’t fix your issue(s), you’ll probably want to schedule an appointment at your local Apple Store.
macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 Problems
macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 went through testing behind the scenes, but it could still cause problems on your device.
We haven’t noticed any problems yet, but some users are complaining about unstable Wi-Fi, broken Bluetooth, abnormal battery drain, and problems with various first and third-party applications.
If you run into issues with macOS Sonoma 14.4.1, here are a few resources that could help.
Take a look at our list of fixes for the most common macOS Sonoma problems. If your Mac’s battery life is struggling, check out our fixes for macOS Sonoma battery life problems.
If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, head over to Apple’s discussion forums. If the users there can’t help you, you might want to get in touch with Apple via its website.
If you still can’t fix your issue(s), you’ll probably want to schedule an appointment at your local Apple Store.
macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 Features
Apple’s point updates (macOS x.x.x) usually bring under-the-hood improvements to Mac and that’s what you’ll get when you upgrade to macOS Sonoma 14.4.1.
The macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 update includes several bug fixes for issues Apple detected within the operating system. Here’s what it fixes:
Bug Fixes
- Fix for an issue where USB hubs connected to external displays may not be recognized
- Fix for an issue where copy protected Audio Unit plug-ins designed for professional music apps may not open or pass validation
- Fix for an issue where apps that include Java may quit unexpectedly
macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 may have security upgrades on board, but Apple hasn’t confirmed yet.
macOS Sonoma Downgrade
If you run into problems on macOS Sonoma 14.4.1, you might try moving your Mac’s software back to an older version.
If you’re interested in moving back to older software, have a look at our downgrade guide. It will help you get familiar with the process and make the move.
What’s Next
Apple hasn’t confirmed macOS 14.5, but we expect the company to push the software into beta testing in the near future. We could see it land later on this week.
Look for macOS Sonoma 14.5 to arrive in either April or May.
Install macOS Sonoma 14.4 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing Apple's macOS Sonoma 14.4 update right away.
macOS Sonoma 14.4 brings 50+ security updates to compatible Mac devices making it an extremely important download.
The update also delivers quantum security protection for iMessage. Apple says the upgrade gives iMessage "the strongest security properties of any at-scale messaging protocol in the world."
You'll also get patches from updates you missed when you upgrade to macOS Sonoma 14.4.
Apple's macOS Sonoma 14.3 update brought 16 new security patches to Mac. These will help keep your device and its data protected from harm.
macOS Sonoma 14.2.1 featured one security patch and it fixed an issue where a user who shares their screen may unintentionally share the incorrect content.
macOS Sonoma 14.2 included a whopping 20 security patches for your Mac. If you want to learn more about them, head here.
The software also included iMessage Contact Key Verification which improves the security of iMessage.
macOS Sonoma 14.1.2 delivered two security patches, both related to WebKit. These patches were extremely important.
macOS Sonoma 14.1 had numerous security patches on board and they addressed issues with Photos, Safari, Siri and more. You can learn more about them over at Apple.
macOS Sonoma 14.0, the first version of macOS Sonoma, brought a ton of new security patches to Mac. And when we say a ton, we mean a ton.
It delivered over 50 security updates to Mac users. You can learn more about the particulars over on Apple's security site.
In addition to the patches, macOS Sonoma brings additional enhancements to privacy and security including improvements to Communication Safety beyond Messages.
It now includes content sent and received in the systemwide photo picker and third-party apps. You also have an option to blur out sensitive photos and videos before you choose to view them.
There's also an expanded Lockdown Mode which will help protect you against cyber attacks and improved sharing permissions which means you have more control over what you share with the apps on your device.
If you skipped older versions of macOS, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your macOS Sonoma 14.4 update.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.