5 Things to Know About the macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 Update

Apple’s released a new macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 update and the software is available to download right now.

Unlike the previous version of macOS Sonoma, macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 is a maintenance upgrade. It’s main focus is on improving the operating system with bug fixes.

The software doesn’t have any outward facing features on board though Mac users will get the features from macOS 14.4 with the upgrade if they skipped the software.

If your Mac is still lingering on macOS Ventura or an older version of macOS, this is the version of macOS Sonoma you’ll see if you decide to move your Mac to Apple’s latest operating system.

With that in mind, we want to take you through everything you need to know about Apple’s macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 update for Mac.

We’ll highlight macOS Sonoma 14.4.1’s changes, provide you with thoughts about the software’s performance, go over the current list of macOS Sonoma problems, and more.

We’ll start with a quick look at macOS Sonoma 14.4.1’s performance.

macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 Review

While macOS 14.4.1 Sonoma is a relatively small update, the download could be fairly large so plan accordingly.

The exact size of the download depends on your Mac model and the version of macOS it’s currently running. If you’re running really old software, the download could be substantial. Keep this in mind if you depend on your Mac during the day.

After the download is complete, you’ll need to initiate the installation process and it should take around 10 minutes, or more, to finish up.

For more on the macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 download and installation, take a look at our guide. It’ll walk you through everything you need to know.

We’ve been using macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 on a 16-inch MacBook Pro (2023) for a very short time. Here are our initial thoughts about its performance:

macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 Battery Life & Connectivity

Battery life is stable right now, we haven’t noticed any abnormal drain

Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable

Bluetooth is also working normally

App Performance

Third-party apps, including Twitter, Slack, Chrome, and Spotify are working properly

First party apps like Safari and Podcasts are also stable at the moment

Speed

macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 feels fast, we haven’t run into any UI lag, random reboots, or freezes

If your Mac is struggling on macOS Sonoma 14.4, or an older version of macOS, you might want to install macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 on your Mac today.

If you’re feeling leery about the move, we’ve put together a list of the best reasons to, and not to, install the latest version of macOS Sonoma 14.

macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 Problems

macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 went through an extensive beta, but the testing period failed to catch everything. We’re already hearing about problems with the software.

We haven’t noticed any problems on our Macs yet, but some users are complaining about unstable Wi-Fi, broken Bluetooth, abnormal battery drain, and problems with various first and third-party applications.

If you run into issues with macOS Sonoma 14.4.1, here are a few resources that could help.

First, have a look at our list of fixes for the most common macOS Sonoma problems. If your Mac’s battery life is struggling, check out our fixes for macOS Sonoma battery life problems.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, head over to Apple’s discussion forums. If the users there can’t help you, you might want to get in touch with Apple via its website.

If you still can’t fix your issue(s), you’ll probably want to schedule an appointment at your local Apple Store.

macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 Features

Apple’s point updates (macOS x.x.x) usually bring under-the-hood improvements to Mac and that’s what you’ll get when you upgrade to macOS Sonoma 14.4.1.

The macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 update includes several bug fixes for issues Apple detected within the operating system. Here’s what it fixes:

Bug Fixes

Fix for an issue where USB hubs connected to external displays may not be recognized

Fix for an issue where copy protected Audio Unit plug-ins designed for professional music apps may not open or pass validation

Fix for an issue where apps that include Java may quit unexpectedly

macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 may have security upgrades on board, but Apple hasn’t confirmed yet.

macOS Sonoma Downgrade

If you run into problems on macOS Sonoma 14.4.1, you might try moving your Mac’s software back to an older version.

If you’re interested in moving back to older software, have a look at our downgrade guide. It will help you get familiar with the process and make the move.

What’s Next

Apple hasn’t confirmed macOS 14.5, but we expect the company to push the software into beta testing in the near future. We could see it land later on this week.

Look for macOS Sonoma 14.5 to arrive in either April or May.

