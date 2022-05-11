Gaming
Madden 23 Release Date & Features: 10 Things to Know
We don’t have an official Madden 23 release date yet, but that should change in a few weeks when EA makes its annual announcement.
EA is currently working on multiple football games. One is EA College Football though its release is still a long ways away. The other game is Madden 23, the next installment in the long-running Madden series, and a game that’s due out sometime later this year.
We don’t have any official news yet and it will likely be weeks before EA’s ready to showcase the game for PS5, Xbox Series X, and other platforms.
It’s early, but a lot of gamers are already wondering about the Madden 23 release date, launch date, features, prices, and more. In this guide we’ll outline what we currently know based on leaked information, traditions, and our own expectations.
- Madden 23 Launch Date
- Madden 23 Release Date
- Madden 23 Cover
- Madden 23 Editions
- Madden 23 Pre-Orders
- Madden 23 Consoles
- Madden 23 Price
- Madden 23 Features
- Madden 23 Mobile
- Madden 23 Play Early
Here’s a closer look at what you can expect from Madden 23 features, cover, release date, editions, and more.
Madden 23 Launch Date
EA hasn’t said when it plans to officially launch Madden 23, but the company typically showcases the game months ahead of the official release.
Last year, the official Madden 22 trailer arrived in mid-June, June 17th to be exact. The Madden 21 trailer arrived around the same time in 2020.
So barring a major change, you can expect the first Madden 23 announcements to come sometime in June. Keep in mind, EA’s Play Live event won’t happen this summer so we may see some changes to its protocol.
Madden 23 Release Date
The Madden 23 release date will almost certainly land sometime in Q2. EA’s Q2 stretches from July to September.
You can expect the official Madden 23 release date to land in August ahead of the NFL season. The 2022-2023 NFL season is set to begin on September 8th, but Madden 23 should be out on shelves weeks before that.
EA will likely confirm the game’s official release date when it pushes the first gameplay trailer live.
Madden 23 Cover
With Madden 22, EA took a different approach and used two cover athletes: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. We could see something similar this year with Madden 23.
We’ll find out for sure when EA drops the first Madden 23 trailer later this year.
Madden 23 Editions
You can expect two or three Madden 23 editions.
There are three versions of Madden 22. There’s a standard version that serves as the cheapest way to access the game. There’s a MVP Edition which includes some additional content and there’s the Dynasty Edition which is aimed at hardcore fans of the series.
We expect Madden 23 to follow a similar formula: a no-frills standard edition and one or two bundles that come with some extras aimed at those who plan to invest a lot of time in the game.
For more about the Madden 22 editions, check out our guide.
Madden 23 Pre-Orders
You can expect Madden 23 to go on sale in June.
It almost goes without saying, but don’t buy any Madden 23 pre-orders from eBay or other services promising early access to the game right now.
Look for EA to provide shoppers with pre-order bonuses including an early release date for those who buy the game early. Those who pre-ordered a copy of Madden 22 MVP Edition or Dynasty Edition were also able to play the full game three days early.
For reference, here were Madden 22’s pre-order bonuses:
- 20 staff points for Franchise Mode.
- General Player Class Starting at Level 10 for Face of the Franchise and The Yard.
- Tom Brady Gear Capsule.
- Your choice of one out of 32 NFL stars for Madden Ultimate Team (MUT).
The Madden 23 pre-order bonuses won’t mirror these exactly, but look for the extras to revolve around the popular MUT game mode.
Madden 23 Consoles
Nothing is confirmed, but we don’t expect EA to drop support for older consoles.
EA has a long history of supporting older consoles so it will likely be a few years before Madden skips the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
You can expect Madden 23 to support the following platforms:
- Xbox Series X
- Xbox Series S
- Xbox One
- Xbox One X
- Xbox One S
- PlayStation 5
- PlayStation 4 Pro
- PlayStation 4
- PlayStation 4 Slim
- Windows
The Madden series hasn’t come to Nintendo Switch yet and we haven’t heard any news about a release for the portable console this year.
Madden 23 won’t come to PS3 or Xbox 360 so if you still own one of those consoles you’ll need to upgrade.
Madden 23 Price
EA will almost certainly use tiered pricing for Madden 23.
The base version of Madden 22 started at $59.99 for Xbox One and PS4 while the base version for PS5 and Xbox One Series X started at $69.99. We expect that to stay the same this year.
The Madden 23 bundles will cost more than the base game. As of right now you can expect these to retail for somewhere between $79.99 and $99.99 without a deal.
Madden 23 Features
EA hasn’t confirmed the full Madden 23 feature list and we haven’t heard much about its development thus far.
That being said, you can expect upgrades to graphics and performance, enhancements to staples like MUT, and new player ratings for Madden 23’s rosters.
We’ll let you know when we learn more.
Madden 23 Mobile
We expect EA to bring Madden 23 to iPhone, iPad, and Android.
The mobile version of Madden, while robust, is a toned down version of the game. However, unlike the full blown version of Madden, it’s free to play.
Play Madden 23 Early
You should be able to play Madden 23 up to five days early on consoles and Windows.
If you want to get access to Madden 23 ASAP, you’ll need to pay for EA Play. EA Play will let you play for 10 hours during a trial and all of your progress will carry over to the final game.
EA Play is $4.99 a month or $29.99 for a year and you save 10% on games and in-game purchases.
