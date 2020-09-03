Gaming
NBA 2K21 Problems & Fixes
The NBA 2K21 release date is finally here and we expect Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch owners to run into a variety of problems at launch.
NBA 2K21 lands for current-generation consoles and Windows PC tonight. The game is also headed to Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Sony’s PS5 though we don’t have an official release date for those consoles just yet.
Every time 2K releases a new version of NBA 2K we hear about bugs, performance problems, and server issues. Some of these issues are minor annoyances, others are far more frustrating and have the potential to ruin your experience.
We don’t have a full list of NBA 2K21 problems just yet, but we expect to see some familiar faces once the game arrives.
While some issues can be fixed in a matter of minutes, others can be harder to solve. Some problems will likely require a fix from 2K Games and Visual Concepts. We expect the developer to roll out a steady stream of NBA 2K21 bug fix updates as we push away from the game’s release date.
With all of that in mind, we want to take you through some of the most common problems and show you how to fix them so that you can get back into the game.
- How to Fix NBA 2K21 Face Scan Problems
- How to Fix NBA 2K21 Download Problems
- How to Fix NBA 2K21 Installation Problems
- How to Fix NBA 2K1 Connection Problems
- How to Fix NBA 2K21 Freezing Problems
- How to Fix NBA 2K21 Performance Problems
- How to Fix NBA 2K21 Missing VC
How to Fix NBA 2K21 Face Scan Problems
Like the previous iterations of the game, NBA 2K21 lets you scan your face in so that you can play as yourself in the game. And like the previous versions of the game, people will have trouble getting their face scanned in properly.
In order to scan your face into the game you need to download the MyNBA2K21 app for iPhone, iPad, or Android. Once you’ve got the app downloaded you need to make sure your MyPLAYER account is connected to both NBA 2K21 and MyNBA2K21.
If you’re having trouble properly scanning your face into the game, here are a few things to keep in mind.
When you’re scanning your face, make sure you’re in good lighting without any shadows. Shadows have a tendency to mess up the scan.
You’ll also want to make sure you hold your device at eye level. If you hold it too high or too low, your scan could get messed up. 2K Games recommends holding the phone about 18″ from your face.
Once the scan starts, be sure you turn your head slowly to a maximum of 45 degrees while looking forward.
How to Fix NBA 2K21 Download Problems
If you’re playing on Xbox One or PS4, NBA 2K21 requires a huge download. It’s over 80GB for both platforms so the download could take quite a bit of time complete.
We expect download times to improve as the rush to play dies down, but there are some things you can try if your download is taking too long or if it gets stuck.
If your download is getting stuck midway through the process, try pausing it, waiting a few seconds, and starting it up again. If that doesn’t work, you’ll want to cancel the download and try again.
If the download speed is abnormally slow, try plugging your ethernet cable directly into your console or Windows PC. This could speed up the download, especially if your system is far away from your router.
If none of that works, you should try restarting your router. Unplug your router, wait a minute or two, and plug it back in.
If you’re tired of dealing with slow download speeds, you might want to upgrade your router. If you’re interested, take a look at the TP-Link Archer A20 or Netgear’s Nighthawk AX4 RAX40.
- Please note that this item is not currently eligible for Release Date Delivery, so pre-orders may not arrive on the day of release. Available shipping options can be found on the order confirmation page.
- Order the NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition for PlayStation 4 and you will also receive NBA 2K21 and 100,000 Virtual Currency for PlayStation 5 upon release.
- Physical copies of NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition for PlayStation 4 will include a digital copy of NBA 2K21 Standard Edition for PlayStation 5 in box.
- This edition includes 100,000 Virtual Currency, 10,000 MyTEAM points, MyTEAM packs, digital items for your MyPLAYER, and more!
For more on the NBA 2K21 download, please take a look at our guide.
How to Fix NBA 2K21 Installation Problems
Storage issues sometimes prevent games from installing properly. If you’re having issues installing the game, make sure it’s not related to storage.
If you own an Xbox One, go to the My Games and Apps section and check how much storage you’ve got on your internal/external hard drives.
If you’re playing NBA 2K21 on the PlayStation 4 you’ll need to head into your console’s Settings and check and see how much free space you have available.
If you’re positive you have enough space, but the game still won’t install properly, you should try hard resetting your console.
How to Fix NBA 2K21 Connection Problems
If you’re unable to connect to NBA 2K21’s servers you’ll want to check and make sure they aren’t having issues. You’ll want to check 2K’s official social media accounts for announcements and DownDetector for complaints from other 2K players.
There’s also a chance your issues are related to Xbox Live or PlayStation Network outages or technical issues.
If you’re playing on an Xbox One, check the status of Xbox Live here. If you’re playing on a PlayStation 4 check the status of PlayStation Network right here.
If all of these are up and running, we recommend resetting your router and trying again.
How to Fix NBA 2K21 Freezing Problems
If your game suddenly locks up between events, during a cutscene or during another part of the game, you’ll want to save (if you can) and quit to the dashboard. If that doesn’t work, you’ll want to restart your console or PC.
How to Fix NBA 2K21 Performance Problems
If you’re playing NBA 2K21 on a PC and you’re running into performance issues (poor frame rate, bad graphics, etc) make sure your rig meets the game’s minimum and/or recommended requirements.
If you don’t meet the minimum requirements, you have you answer. If you don’t meet the recommended requirements you’ll probably need to tone down your settings.
NBA 2K21 Minimum PC Requirements
- OS: Windows 7 64-bit / Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i3-530 / AMD FX-4100
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics: nVidia GTS 450; ATI HD 7770
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 80 GB available space
- Sound Card: Directx 9.0x
NBA 2K21 Recommended PC Requirements
- OS: Windows 7 64-bit / Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5-4430 / AMD FX-8370
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: nVidia GTX 770; ATI R9 270
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 80 GB available space
- Sound Card: Directx 9.0c
You’ll also want to make sure you’re utilizing the latest drivers for your graphics card. If you’re using an AMD graphics card, head here to find the latest drivers. If you’re using an NVIDIA card, you should head here.
If you’re playing NBA 2K21 on a console and you’re running into performance issues, we recommend restarting the game and/or console.
How to Fix NBA 2K21 Missing VC
If you are missing VC (2K’s in-game currency), note that it sometimes takes a few hours for purchased VC to show up in your account. If you’ve waited and it’s still not there, you’ll need to file a ticket with 2K in order to recover it.
9 Things to Do Before the NBA 2K21 Release Date
If you’ve already bought NBA 2K21 or if you’re thinking about picking up a copy, there are some things you should do before it arrives.
2K Games and Visual Concepts have confirmed the next entry in the long-running series and NBA 2K21 is heading to Xbox One, PS4, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia in September.
A souped-up version of the game is heading to Sony’s new PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s new Xbox Series X. We don’t have a release date for those versions of the game, but they should drop sometime during the holidays. The Xbox Series X arrives in November.
NBA 2K21 is currently on sale at several retailers including Amazon and GameStop. There are two versions of the game including a basic version and a Mamba Forever Edition that features the late Kobe Bryant on the cover.
The NBA 2K21 release date is just days away and there are some things prospective buyers should do before the game arrives on shelves and we’ll take you through all of them in this pre-order guide.
Decide If You Want to Pre-Order
You might be tempted to pre-order a copy of NBA 2K21, but there are actually some great reasons to put your wallet away and wait.
We’ve put together a guide that will take you through the best reasons to pre-order a copy and the best reasons to hold out for a few days or longer.
Remember, most retailers allow you to cancel a pre-order, free of charge, ahead of the game’s release date.
Buy the Right NBA 2K21 Edition
If you do decide to buy NBA 2K21 make sure you pick the correct edition for your budget and interest level.
Again, there are two versions of the game and each comes with a different set of bonuses. The standard edition is the cheapest option, but it comes with the least amount of additional content.
The Mamba Forever Edition comes with more bonuses, but it’s $100. Before you commit to one or the other, you’ll want to weigh your options.
We’ve put together a guide that will take you through the pros and cons of each NBA 2K21 edition and help you pick the correct one.
Keep Tabs on Your Order
As we push toward the game’s release, make sure you keep an eye on your order. This will help you avoid potential headaches.
Make sure your delivery information is up-to-date. If you recently moved to a new spot, you might not have changed your shipping address.
You’ll also want to make sure all of your payment information is correct so that you don’t hit any snags when the retailer charges your card.
Buy an External Hard Drive If You Need One
NBA 2K21 requires a massive chunk of storage space. It’s nearly 90GB for Xbox One and PS4.
If you already have a ton of space on your internal storage, you might be good to go. However, if you’re rocking an older console with limited amount of space, and you don’t want to delete anything to make room, you might want to invest in an external hard drive.
The Samsung T5 Portable SSD is one of our favorites though it can be a bit pricey. If you don’t want to spend a ton, we recommend the WD My Passport 4TB.
Look for NBA 2K21 Deals
If you don’t want to pay full price for a copy, keep an eye out for NBA 2K21 deals as we push toward the release.
We’ve seen a few places knock $5-10 off the price ahead of launch so make sure you look around before paying $59.99 or $99.99 for a copy.
Going forward, you’ll want to monitor sites like Slickdeals if you need to.
For more on NBA 2K21 deals, take a look at our guide.
Follow NBA2K on Twitter
If you’re interested in the game, make sure you follow the NBA 2K Twitter account for the latest information about the game and more.
Think About Upgrading Your Console
If you’re still holding onto an original Xbox One or PlayStation 4, and you own a 4K television, you should consider buying an Xbox One X or PS4 Pro.
If you want to play the best looking version of NBA 2K21 in September, you’ll need a 4K TV and one of the newer models. If you aren’t familiar with these consoles, we’ve put together guides to buying Microsoft’s Xbox One X and Sony’s PlayStation 4 Pro.
There are some great PS4 Pro and Xbox One X deals out there right now and we should see some additional deals popup as we push through the year.
You should also consider waiting for Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Sony’s PlayStation 5 which are slated to arrive later this year. Both of them will arrive before the holidays.
NBA 2K21 for next-gen consoles will feature better graphics and faster load times.
If you buy the Mamba Forever Edition for Xbox One or PS4 you also get the NBA 2K21 Standard Edition for PS5 or Xbox Series X, 100K bonus VC , and the Zion Williamson Digital Collection that’s accessible on next-gen.
If you buy the Mamba Forever Edition for PS5 for Xbox Series X, you’ll get the NBA 2K21 Standard Edition for PS4 or Xbox One and the Damian Lillard Digital Collection.
Download the NBA 2K21 Demo
If you’re on the fence about buying NBA 2K21 or you just want to get a head start, make sure you download the NBA 2K21 demo. It’s a free download for Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch owners.
For more on the NBA 2K21 demo, take a look at our guide.
Preload NBA 2K21
2K isn’t offering an early release date this year, but you can start playing on September 3rd if you buy the right version and live in a western time zone.
If you pre-order a digital copy of NBA 2K21 you can pre-load the game and start playing when the clock strikes Midnight Eastern on September 4th. So if you live in California, that means 9PM on September 3rd.
We haven’t heard about any midnight launch events this year so if you pre-order a physical copy of the game you’ll be able to start playing the morning, afternoon, or night of September 4th.
For more on the preload, have a look at our guide.
Pre-Order NBA 2k21 to Receive These Bonuses
If you plan to invest a lot of time into NBA 2K21's various game modes, you might want to pre-order a copy because you'll get some bonuses with your order.
If you pre-order a copy of the standard edition you get some bonus items that could prove useful. These bonuses include:
If you pre-order a copy of the standard edition for PS5 or Xbox Series X, you get the following items:
If you decide you want to go with the expensive Mamba Forever Edition for current-generation platforms, you get these pre-order bonuses:
And if you pre-order a copy of the Mamba Forever Edition for PS5 or Xbox Series X, you get the following bonuses with your order:
Those all come free with a pre-order and they'll give you a pretty good head start if you plan to play 2K's various game modes.
How to Download NBA 2K21
The NBA 2K21 release date is just days away which means Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch owners should start prepping for the download.
2K’s annual entry into the long-running NBA 2K series, NBA 2K21, hits current-generation consoles on September 4th. The game is also headed to Sony’s PS5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X, but we don’t have an official release date for that version just yet.
With anticipation mounting, console and PC owners are starting to plan for the game’s arrival. With that in mind, we want to take you through everything you need to know about the NBA 2K21 download.
From the pre-load to the potential download time for your console, our guide will help you prepare for the game’s release later on this week.
- How Long Will the NBA 2K21 Download Take?
- How to Download the NBA 2K21 on Xbox One
- How to Download the NBA 2K21 on PS4
- How to Download the NBA 2K21 on Nintendo Switch
NBA 2K21 Preload
There are some great reasons to think about pre-ordering NBA 2K21. You’ll net yourself some nice bonuses and if you buy a digital copy, you can download the game ahead of the release date. This will allow you to play right when the game unlocks on Friday.
Right now you can preload NBA 2K21 on the Xbox One and the PlayStation 4. While you can download the full game file on your console, you won’t be able to start playing until the game unlocks on September 4th.
NBA 2K21 will unlock at Midnight Eastern on Friday and that means those of you in western time zones will be able to start playing it on September 3rd.
How Long Will NBA 2K21 Take to Download?
According to Microsoft, the approximate size of NBA 2K21 is 89GB. The PS4 NBA 2K21 download is around 87GB which means it’s going to take quite a bit of time to complete.
The file size for Nintendo Switch looks like it’ll be a much smaller 6.7GB.
If you’re running out of space on your internal storage, now would be a good time to comb through your data and delete files and games you no longer need.
If you’re running out of space and you don’t want to delete any files, you should think about investing in an external hard drive for your console. Samsung’s T5 Portable SSD is still one of our favorites and the WD My Passport 2TB is a solid budget option.
If you’re planning to download a digital copy of the game, you might have to wait awhile.
Mileage will vary based on connection speed, but a 80+GB download could take over and hour for a lot of you. For others, it could take multiple hours, especially if you’re trying to download the game the second it’s released.
If you’re curious how long the NBA 2K21 download might take you can use this handy tool to get a read on how long the download might take to finish up.
It might not be exact, but it will help you plan ahead and set realistic expectations.
You might want to run a wired cable to your console for the duration of the download. This will help keep the download speed fast and stable.
If you’re tired of dealing with slow download speeds, you might want to upgrade your router. If you’re interested, take a look at the TP-Link Archer A20 or Netgear’s Nighthawk AX4 RAX40.
How to Download NBA 2K1 on Xbox One
There are a couple of ways to start the installation process on Xbox One.
The first way is to turn on your Xbox One, head to the Store, and search for “NBA 2K21.” You should then see the game’s two editions (Standard, Mamba Forever).
If you haven’t pre-ordered, you’ll want to select NBA 2K21 edition you want to buy and purchase the game to start the download process.
If you won’t be home, you can still download the game and have it ready to go when you return. Here’s how to do that.
First, make sure your Xbox One has an internet connection. You’ll also need to enable the Always Connected power option in your Xbox settings. Always Connected means your Xbox One goes to sleep instead of turning off.
After you’ve done that, follow these instructions:
- Go to Xbox.com in your web browser.
- Click on the Sign In link in the top-right corner. For this to work you must use the same Microsoft Account that’s connected to your Xbox Live gamertag and Xbox One.
- Type NBA 2K21 into the search box in the top-right corner of your screen.
- Click the blue “Get” button.
If for some reason your console doesn’t download new games and game updates when it’s sleeping, you’ll need to manually download NBA 2K21 whenever you get back home.
How to Download NBA 2K1 on PS4
If you’ll be playing NBA 2K21 on a PS4, here’s how you’ll download it.
If you’re at home, turn on your PlayStation 4 and head into the Store. The easiest way to find the game is via a search for “NBA 2K21.”
If you won’t be home, you’ll need to find a device with internet connectivity and visit the PlayStation Store in a browser. Your PS4 will also need to have Automatic Downloads enabled.
Here’s what you need to do in order to download NBA 2K21 remotely:
- Go to Store.PlayStation.com in your browser.
- Click Sign In in the top-right corner of the screen. For this to work, this account needs to match the account you use on your PlayStation 4.
- Use the search box to look for NBA 2K21.
- Click on Add to Cart and complete the checkout process.
Once you’re home you’ll want to look for NBA 2K21 in your collection of games. If for some reason it’s not there, you’ll need to manually start the download and wait for it to finish.
How to Download NBA 2K1 on Nintendo Switch
If you’ll be playing the game on a Nintendo Switch, here’s what you’ll need to do.
If you’re near your Switch, head into the Nintendo eShop, search for “NBA 2K21,” find the game, and initiate the download.
If you aren’t near your Switch, you can snag the game from your phone or laptop. Here’s how to do that:
- Go to Nintendo.com in your browser.
- In the search bar at the very top of the page, type in NBA 2K21.
- Once you’re on the game page, find the red box that says “Buy digital” and select it.
- When prompted, enter the account information associated with your Switch.
Once you do that, the download should begin automatically.
Pre-Order NBA 2k21 to Receive These Bonuses
If you plan to invest a lot of time into NBA 2K21's various game modes, you might want to pre-order a copy because you'll get some bonuses with your order.
If you pre-order a copy of the standard edition you get some bonus items that could prove useful. These bonuses include:
If you pre-order a copy of the standard edition for PS5 or Xbox Series X, you get the following items:
If you decide you want to go with the expensive Mamba Forever Edition for current-generation platforms, you get these pre-order bonuses:
And if you pre-order a copy of the Mamba Forever Edition for PS5 or Xbox Series X, you get the following bonuses with your order:
Those all come free with a pre-order and they'll give you a pretty good head start if you plan to play 2K's various game modes.
NBA 2K21 Release Date & Features: 10 Things to Know
The next version of NBA 2K is official and here’s what you need to know right now about NBA 2K21 based on confirmed information, traditions, rumors, and what we expect from the annual release.
NBA 2K20 is still the flagship game, but that will change a few days from now when 2K Sports and Visual Concepts releases a brand new entry in the long-running series.
We don’t know everything about NBA 2K21, but details are still trickling out as we approach the game’s release date for current and next-gen platforms.
With that in mind, here’s a closer look at what we know about NBA 2K21’s features, release date, editions, demo, and more.
- NBA 2K21 Consoles
- NBA 2K21 Covers
- NBA 2K21 Release Date
- NBA 2K21 Editions
- NBA 2K21 Pre-Order Bonuses
- NBA 2K21 Features
- NBA 2K21 Demo
- NBA 2K21 Mobile
- NBA 2K21 Microtransactions
- NBA 2K21 PC Requirements
NBA 2K21 Consoles
NBA 2K21 is heading to current platforms, a list that includes the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.
We’ll also see a release on next-gen platforms which includes Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox Series X and Sony’s brand new PlayStation 5.
There won’t be a release for legacy consoles like the Xbox 360 or PS3.
NBA 2K21 Cover Athletes
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard graces the cover for current-generation consoles including the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.
As expected, Zion Williamson is on the cover of NBA 2K21 and he’ll be on the front cover for next-gen consoles (PS5, Xbox Series X).
As for the last cover athlete, 2K is releasing a special edition that features the late Kobe Bryant on the front.
The cover for current-generation platforms features Kobe wearing the number number 8 jersey while the cover for next-gen platforms features him wearing his number 24 jersey.
NBA 2K21 Release Date
The NBA 2K21 release date for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC is set for September 4th. The game will also hit Google Stadia alongside these platforms.
A release for the PS5 and Xbox Series X will come later. Microsoft plans to launch the Xbox Series X in November and the PS5 should hit shelves in and around then as well.
2K says NBA 2K21 for these platforms will arrive during the holidays so look for a release in November or December.
NBA 2K21 Editions
There are two NBA 2K21 editions including a standard edition for current-gen and next-gen and a Mamba Forever Edition for current-gen platforms and next-gen.
The standard edition retails for $59.99 for current-generation consoles, Windows PC, and Google Stadia while the standard edition for PS5 and Xbox Series X retails for $69.99.
Take-Two Interactive, the publisher of NBA 2K21, has defended its decision to charge $10 more for a copy of the game for next-generation platforms saying that it reflects the cost of development and the experience you can only have on next-generation platforms.
While it looks like the price increase will stand for NBA 2K21, Take-Two’s Strauss Zelnick told Gamesindustry.biz that it will price games on a “title-by-title basis” going forward.
If you want a little more with your purchase, you might opt for the Mamba Forever Edition which comes with a bunch of in-game items. The Mamba Forever Edition retails for $99.99 across the board.
If you buy this edition for Xbox One, PS4, Windows PC, Google Stadia, or Nintendo Switch, here’s what you get:
- 100,000 Virtual Currency
- 10,000 MyTEAM Points
- 10 MyTEAM Tokens
- 60 MyCAREER Skill Boosts
- 30 Gatorade Boosts
- 40 MyTEAM Promo Packs (10 at launch, then 3 per week)
- Sapphire Damian Lillard and Zion Williamson MyTEAM cards
- MyPLAYER Shoe Collection
- MyPLAYER backpack
- Kobe Bryant Digital Collection
- 5 MyPLAYER Shoes
- 3 MyPLAYER Jerseys
- Black Mamba MyPLAYER Uniform
- Rookie Lakers MyTEAM Jerseys
- Black Mamba custom MyTEAM Jerseys
- Sapphire Kobe MyTEAM Card (Evos to Ruby)
- 5 MyTEAM Shoes (Incl. 1 Diamond)
If you buy the Mamba Forever Edition for Sony’s PS5 or Microsoft’s Xbox Series X, here’s what you get with the bundle:
- 100,000 Virtual Currency
- 10,000 MyTEAM Points
- 10 MyTEAM Tokens
- 60 MyCAREER Skill Boosts
- 30 Gatorade Boosts
- 40 MyTEAM Promo Packs (10 at launch, then 3 per week)
- Sapphire Damian Lillard and Zion Williamson MyTEAM cards
- MyPLAYER Shoe Collection
- MyPLAYER 72 HR 2X REP Boost
- MyPLAYER backpack and ball
- Kobe Bryant Digital Collection
- 5 MyPLAYER Shoes
- 3 MyPLAYER Jerseys
- Black Mamba MyPLAYER Uniform
- Rookie Lakers MyTEAM Jerseys
- Black Mamba custom MyTEAM Jerseys
- Sapphire Kobe MyTEAM Card (Evos to Ruby)
- 5 MyTEAM Shoes (Incl. 1 Diamond)
It’s also important to note that if you buy the Mamba Forever Edition for PS4 or Xbox One you also get the NBA 2K21 Standard Edition for PS5 or Xbox Series X, 100K bonus VC, and the Zion Williamson Digital Collection that’s accessible on next-gen.
If you buy this edition for PS5 for Xbox Series X, you get the NBA 2K21 Standard Edition for PS4 or Xbox One and the Damian Lillard Digital Collection.
We’ve seen a few deals emerge ahead of the game’s release date, but the bulk of NBA 2K21 deals will likely arrive around Black Friday in November, the holidays in December, and in 2021 as we push toward the release of NBA 2K22.
For more on NBA 2K21 deals, please check out our guide. It’ll take you through the best offers available to you right now.
NBA 2K21 Pre-Order Bonus
2K says these pre-order bonus offers are available until 11:59 PM local time on September 3rd.
NBA 2K21 Features
After a lengthy wait, 2K has outlined many of the changes coming to the game for current-generation platforms (and we assume next-gen platforms as well). They include:
- Pro Stick Shooting upgrades
- 40 new Jump Shot Landings
- Overhauled dribble moves
- 50 new Size-Ups
- No more Quick Draw badge
- 6’8″ PGs in MyCAREER
NBA 2K Gameplay Director Mike Wang has gone into detail about these over on the NBA 2K21 blog so be sure to check it out.
Erick Boenisch, executive producer at Visual Concepts, has posted a blog of his own and it goes over the changes coming to NBA 2K’s popular MyTEAM mode.
Of note, if you buy the game for PS4 or Xbox One and then decide to upgrade to the PS5 or Xbox Series X this fall, your entire collection and progress will carry over once you start playing the next-gen version of the game.
Other highlights include a new Seasons concept, a new mode called MyTeam Limited, a new feature called The Exchange, Badge Customization, Customizable Evolutions, a new prizing mechanism called Ascension, MyTeam Promo Packs, Signature Challenges, and a whole lot more.
2K has also confirmed a few details about the new Neighborhood and MyCAREER modes. You’ll be able to run in the park at 2K Beach and you’ll also be able to take your character from HS to college to the NBA.
It also looks like Manu Ginobili, a Spurs legend who wasn’t included in NBA 2K20, might be making a return in NBA 2K21. Evidence has surfaced in suggested player archetype builds in the NBA 2K21 demo.
2K’s released the first look at gameplay on current-generation consoles. You can see current-gen gameplay in action in the trailer below.
As for next-gen platforms, you can better graphics and faster load times on the Xbox Series X and PS5.
NBA 2K21 Soundtrack
2K has confirmed the official NBA 2K21 soundtrack and the list includes names like Polo G, Roddy Ricch, Stormzy, and Tory Lanez.
You can stream the soundtrack on your favorite device via Spotify right now.
NBA 2K21 Demo
2K’s released a demo for Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. The demo is a free download for everyone, not just those who pre-order a copy of the full game.
For more the NBA 2K21 demo, check out our guide.
NBA 2K21 Mobile
You can expect a version of NBA 2K21 for iPhone, iPad, and Android. The release for these platforms will probably happen in and around the release for consoles.
The mobile version of NBA 2K is typically a stripped down version of the game. While it has elements from the consoles, it’s not identical.
For instance, the Android version of NBA 2K19 was missing sounds and a multiplayer mode which led to a bunch of complaints from Android users.
You can expect the mobile version of NBA 2K21 to retail for around $7.99 with an assortment of in-app purchases.
2K’s released the companion app for NBA 2K21 dubbed My NBA2K21. Like its predecessors, it’s free for both iOS (iPhone, iPad) and Android.
NBA 2K21 Microtransactions
While it would be great to see 2K Games do away with the game’s annoying micro-transactions, known as VC, they’re a cash cow. Virtual Currency will return in NBA 2K21.
So far, we know that NBA 2K21 will include a Shared VC Wallet within the same console family (PS4 to PS5, Xbox One to Xbox Series X).
According to 2K, this means that any of your earned or purchased VC is accessible across both current and next-generation versions of NBA 2K21 in the same console family.
NBA 2K21 PC Requirements
If you plan on playing NBA 2K21 on a Windows PC, you’ll need to take note of the game’s minimum and recommended spec requirements.
Here’s what those look like:
NBA 2K21 Minimum PC Requirements
- OS: Windows 7 64-bit / Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i3-530 / AMD FX-4100
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics: nVidia GTS 450; ATI HD 7770
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 80 GB available space
- Sound Card: Directx 9.0x
NBA 2K21 Recommended PC Requirements
- OS: Windows 7 64-bit / Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5-4430 / AMD FX-8370
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: nVidia GTX 770; ATI R9 270
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 80 GB available space
- Sound Card: Directx 9.0c
If your PC doesn’t meet the minimum requirements, the game will run poorly. In some cases, it might not even run at all. Keep that in mind before you put in a pre-order.
Pre-Order NBA 2k21 to Receive These Bonuses
If you plan to invest a lot of time into NBA 2K21's various game modes, you might want to pre-order a copy because you'll get some bonuses with your order.
If you pre-order a copy of the standard edition you get some bonus items that could prove useful. These bonuses include:
If you pre-order a copy of the standard edition for PS5 or Xbox Series X, you get the following items:
If you decide you want to go with the expensive Mamba Forever Edition for current-generation platforms, you get these pre-order bonuses:
And if you pre-order a copy of the Mamba Forever Edition for PS5 or Xbox Series X, you get the following bonuses with your order:
Those all come free with a pre-order and they'll give you a pretty good head start if you plan to play 2K's various game modes.
3 Reasons to Pre-Order NBA 2K21 & 5 Reasons to Wait
The NBA 2K21 release date is set for September and retailers are taking pre-orders ahead of the game’s arrival. While some of you might want to buy the game today, others are better off waiting a few more days, or in some cases, waiting until after the game’s release to buy a copy.
2K Games has confirmed a bunch of important details including the game’s official release date. NBA 2K21 is headed to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Google Stadia, and Nintendo Switch on September 4th.
NBA 2K21 is also heading to Microsoft’s new Xbox Series X and Sony’s new PlayStation 5 though we don’t have an official release date for those platforms.
The Xbox Series X lands in November and we expect the PS5 to arrive in and around the same time frame. 2K says the game will land on those platforms sometime before the end of the year which means we should see a release in November or December.
Retailers like Amazon and GameStop are currently selling a few different versions of the game. There’s a standard version for current-generation platforms that retails for the usual $59.99. There’s also a standard edition for PS5 and Xbox Series X which retails for $69.99.
In addition, there’s the Mamba Forever Edition, a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, that comes with some bonuses and will run you $99.99.
With the game’s editions set and the release date just a few days away, some of you might be thinking about putting in a pre-order.
There are some great reasons to pre-order a copy of NBA 2K21. For one, pre-ordering a copy will net you some nice bonuses no matter what edition you purchase.
On the other hand, there are some reasons to think about waiting. You might want to wait until you try the free NBA 2K21 demo. We’ll also have to wait a few days for critical feedback about this year’s version of the game.
In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to buy a copy of NBA 2K21 right now and the best reasons to put your wallet away and wait.
Pre-Order NBA 2k21 to Receive These Bonuses
If you plan to invest a lot of time into NBA 2K21's various game modes, you might want to pre-order a copy because you'll get some bonuses with your order.
If you pre-order a copy of the standard edition you get some bonus items that could prove useful. These bonuses include:
If you pre-order a copy of the standard edition for PS5 or Xbox Series X, you get the following items:
If you decide you want to go with the expensive Mamba Forever Edition for current-generation platforms, you get these pre-order bonuses:
And if you pre-order a copy of the Mamba Forever Edition for PS5 or Xbox Series X, you get the following bonuses with your order:
Those all come free with a pre-order and they'll give you a pretty good head start if you plan to play 2K's various game modes.
Gaming
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta: 5 Things to Know
There is a Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta coming to Xbox One, PS4 and PC soon. This is what you need to know about joining it, when it may take place and how long you will get to play the Black Ops Cold War Beta.
The new Black Ops Cold War game arrives on November 13th, with three distinct Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War editions to choose from on consoles, and two on PC. This is the direct sequel to Black Ops, and it is bringing the heat with a campaign, multiplayer and Zombies!
Here is a breakdown of the important Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta information we know and expect.
When is the Black Ops Cold War Beta
Activision did not confirm Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta dates yet, but in game wording shows October 8th. We expect that this will run for two weekends. In Call of Duty: WWII in game store the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta starts on October 8th. With this information you can expect the following beta dates;
- October 8 – 12 – PS4 Only
- October 16-19 – Xbox One, PC and PS4
The first half of each period is likely for pre-order customers. The second half will be open to anyone.
It is far enough past the multiplayer reveal and there is enough time after the beta weekends to allow for changes based on player feedback and any bugs discovered.
How Long is the Black Ops Cold War Beta?
The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta is at least two days, but this typically means two weekends as we mentioned above. If you pre-order then you get early access, which typically means you can start playing the Black Ops Cold War beta on Thursday, and then users who did not pre-order can join in on Saturday through mid-morning on Monday.
Typically PlayStation users get a second weekend, so if you are playing on PS4 and pre-order you may get around 8 days of playtime, while Xbox One and PC players can expect about half that.
How Do I Join the Black Ops Cold War Beta?
This is an open beta, so you don’t need to pre-order Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to play in it. If you pre-order you will be able to register and then get a token to play the beta early.
Other users will be able to download the Black Ops Cold War beta from the console store or Battle.net mid-weekend. You may need to register. If so, we will add that information here.
What Systems Will the Black Ops Cold War Beta Come to?
The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta is available on the PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, and on PC. This is a timed beta, that will wrap up before the PS5 and Xbox Series X release dates, so don’t expect to try it out on new consoles.
How Big is the Black Ops Cold War Beta?
Expect a large Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta download size. Previous Call of Duty betas were over 30GB in size. We don’t know the exact size of this beta yet but anticipate it will be up there. Keep in mind that you will need to spend a significant amount of time downloading the beta to your device. We may see a pre-load option for users, but nothing is confirmed yet.
