Editorials
2 Reasons to Wait for the PS5 & 5 Reasons To Buy a PS4 Pro
Should I wait for the PS5 or buy a PS4 Pro today? This is a question that I hear from friends, family, and coworkers and it’s something I can help you with too.
We know that the PS5 is coming this holiday season, likely in November 2020, and we’ve learned a lot about the new PS5 features. We’ve even started to learn about which games are coming to the PlayStation 5.
It’s still a long wait, and if you don’t already have a modern gaming console it may be too long, but I’m holding off for the PS5 and sticking with a PS4 for now.
I’ll walk through what you need to know before you make the decision to buy a new console this year or wait for the PlayStation 5 release date in 2020 and new features.
The PS4 is almost six years old and the PS4 Pro is three years old. The Xbox One X arrived about two years ago and is set for a replacement by Xbox Series X in 2020 as well.
One thing is for sure, 2020 is going to be a big year for console updates, but they are all happening late in the year, so you have a considerable wait ahead. That’s one reason many shippers should consider the PS4 Pro.
PS5 Release Date Information
PlayStation 5 launches holiday 2020: https://t.co/VuaxUVoBaR #PS5 pic.twitter.com/MPkKyRaHio
— PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 8, 2019
Sony confirmed the PS5 release date as Holiday 2020. There is no specific date, but this likely means early November. The last two major PlayStation launches took place on November 15th for the PS4 and PS4 Pro.
We should see pre-orders start earlier in the year. Originally we thought this might happen in June, but it’s looking like Sony may wait for Microsoft to go first, in order to deliver a lower price.
PS5 Specs & Features
Sony offered a look at PlayStation 5 features in an exclusive interview with Wired. In the interview, we learn that one of the features is no loading time, made possible with impressive specs. We also learn that the next PlayStation may not be called the PlayStation 5 or PS5, but we’re sticking with this name until we learn more.
With the details arriving before E3 2019, you can expect to see Sony focus on games at that event and avoid hardware talk. It’s also clear that the PS5 is not coming this year.
PS5 Specs
- CPU: 8 core AMD Ryzen based on 7nm Zen 2
- GPU: Radeon Navi Based
- Raytracing
- 3D Audio
- Supports 8K Resolution
- Backwards Compatible (PS4)
- Supports Physical Media
- SSD
PS5 Features
These specs come together to show us some of the PS5 features. With the SSD, you can expect to see load times drop dramatically. Sony showed Wired a PS4 Pro where it took 15 seconds to load Spider-Man fast travel and then did the same on an early dev kit on low speed and the same load time was 0.8 seconds — that’s roughly 15X faster.
We also know that the new PS5 controller will use haptic feedback instead of a traditional Rumble. Wired reports that this can translate feelings of the track in Gran Turismo and moving through water to the thumbsticks. We also know that there is a better speaker in the controller and developers and adjust the resistance of the triggers to change the tension throughout the game.
The PS5 is also capable of supporting 8K graphics. While there aren’t that many 8K TVs out there yet, this will downscale to 4K and even 1080P as current consoles can. This is a future-proofing feature that will likely pay off in the long run, but it could be very expensive on day one.
With Ray Tracing, the PS5 will be able to deliver incredible graphics akin to what you see on high-end gaming PCS. The video above shows off Battlefield V with Ray Tracing, which is something you just can’t get on the PS4.
You can also expect to play your favorite PS4 games, potentially with some support for older PS3 games, but PS4 is at least confirmed. We also get 3D Audio which will allow you to immerse yourself in the game in new ways and get better positional information. You can experience it with any headphones by watching the video below.
While there is a lot of confirmed PS5 information, we still don’t know everything. There are rumors of better PS VR capabilities and potentially a new controller.
The PS5 could come with a new Horizon Zero Dawn installment, The Last of Us:Part 2, FIFA 21, Madden 21 and arrive in time to get the next Call of Duty Black Ops game.
We don’t have any details on the potential PS5 price, but with the confirmed information, do not expect it to be cheap. With all of this in mind, this is why you should wait for the PS5, and why you should go ahead and buy a PS4 or PS4 Pro in 2019.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Featured
Samsung Galaxy Android 10 Update Info (2020)
With the Samsung Galaxy Android 10 update rolling out to some devices and new info starting to emerge, we want...
Madden 21 Release Date, New Features, Editions: 8 Things to Know
The Madden 21 release date is coming later this year to bring a new Madden experience to gamers who may...
biplab_poddar
04/02/2018 at 10:16 pm
Any PS Vita owner would instantly agree that Sony has abandoned the handheld console years ago with no first-party releases. At the most, players get some great indie titles, Japanese games but Uncharted, God of War which got released along with the Vita are the only ones that are still available with no big announcements in sight. Despite all the negative criticism and backlash, Sony ignored them and focused on PS4 which seems to be their only strong product in the consumer market.
The number of AAA exclusives Sony has is the biggest saving grace for the PlayStation 4 console and its lifetime is slowly coming to a close. The PS4 Pro and PS VR are already out to fill the gap before the big PlayStation 5 console is announced, possibly in 2020. The company seems to be slowly phasing out the PlayStation 3 console and the handheld PS Vita so that they could better focus on the newer platforms.