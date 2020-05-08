2 Reasons to Wait for the PS5 & 5 Reasons To Buy a PS4 Pro

Should I wait for the PS5 or buy a PS4 Pro today? This is a question that I hear from friends, family, and coworkers and it’s something I can help you with too.

We know that the PS5 is coming this holiday season, likely in November 2020, and we’ve learned a lot about the new PS5 features. We’ve even started to learn about which games are coming to the PlayStation 5.

It’s still a long wait, and if you don’t already have a modern gaming console it may be too long, but I’m holding off for the PS5 and sticking with a PS4 for now.

I’ll walk through what you need to know before you make the decision to buy a new console this year or wait for the PlayStation 5 release date in 2020 and new features.

The PS4 is almost six years old and the PS4 Pro is three years old. The Xbox One X arrived about two years ago and is set for a replacement by Xbox Series X in 2020 as well.

One thing is for sure, 2020 is going to be a big year for console updates, but they are all happening late in the year, so you have a considerable wait ahead. That’s one reason many shippers should consider the PS4 Pro.

PS5 Release Date Information

Sony confirmed the PS5 release date as Holiday 2020. There is no specific date, but this likely means early November. The last two major PlayStation launches took place on November 15th for the PS4 and PS4 Pro.

We should see pre-orders start earlier in the year. Originally we thought this might happen in June, but it’s looking like Sony may wait for Microsoft to go first, in order to deliver a lower price.

PS5 Specs & Features

Sony offered a look at PlayStation 5 features in an exclusive interview with Wired. In the interview, we learn that one of the features is no loading time, made possible with impressive specs. We also learn that the next PlayStation may not be called the PlayStation 5 or PS5, but we’re sticking with this name until we learn more.

With the details arriving before E3 2019, you can expect to see Sony focus on games at that event and avoid hardware talk. It’s also clear that the PS5 is not coming this year.

PS5 Specs