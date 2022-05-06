NBA 2K23 Release Date & Features: 10 Things to Know

We don’t have an official NBA 2K23 release date yet, but here’s what you need to know right now about NBA 2K23 based on traditions, rumors, and what we expect from the annual release.

NBA 2K22 is still the flagship game, but that will almost certainly change later this year when 2K Sports and Visual Dynamics announce a new entry in the long-running series.

We don’t have much in the way of official NBA 2K23 news and it could be weeks before we learn more about 2K Sports’ plans for the popular basketball sim. While it’s early, we know a lot of gamers have questions about NBA 2K23 so we’re going to outline everything you can expect in this guide.

Here’s a closer look at what you can expect from NBA 2K23’s features, release date, editions, demo, and more.

If traditions hold, the initial NBA 2K23 announcement will likely come sometime in June or July.

Last year, the company teased NBA 2K22 in July. Prior to that, NBA 2K21 was confirmed in June while NBA 2K20’s first trailer arrived in July.

It’s worth noting that the initial NBA 2K announcements are typically light on details so don’t expect 2K Games and Visual Concepts to show much of the game in the early going. That could obviously change this year, but don’t hold your breath.

We don’t have an official NBA 2K23 release date yet and we won’t get one until the companies are ready to start talking about the game.

As of right now, you can expect the NBA 2K23 release date to land sometime in September ahead of Black Friday and the 2022 holiday season.

We also didn’t see any early access last year so there may not be a way to play NBA 2K23 ahead of its official release date. In the past, 2K Games has offered an early tipoff release date to those who bought deluxe versions of the game.

NBA 2K23 Consoles

You can count on an NBA 2K23 release for current-gen platforms including PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Windows PC, and Nintendo Switch.

As of right now you can also expect a release on Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox One S, PS4, PS4 Slim, and PS4 Pro. These aren’t the latest and greatest models, but we’ll likely see support for these platforms continue on in 2023.

Remember, the NBA 2K series supported the PS3 and Xbox 360 until the release of NBA 2K19 in the fall of 2018. Those consoles had been supported since NBA 2K6 (Xbox 360) and NBA 2K7 (PS3).

So if you’re a huge fan of the NBA 2K series, there’s no need to panic if you can’t find an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 in stock right now.

NBA 2K23 Covers

NBA 2K22 features four players on the cover.

The NBA 2K22 standard edition features Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić. Dončić is also on the front of the Cross-Gen Digital Bundle.

The NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition features three legends on the cover: Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Durant, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

And for the first time ever, there’s a WNBA star on the cover of NBA 2K. Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker is on the front of the NBA 2K22 WNBA 25th Anniversary Edition which is exclusive to GameStop. It’s also exclusive to the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

We don’t know who will appear on the NBA 2K23 cover just yet, but you can expect multiple star players and an announcement well ahead of the game’s release date.

NBA 2K23 Editions

Per usual you can expect multiple versions of NBA 2K.

There are three versions of NBA 2K22. There’s the NBA 2K22 Standard Edition, a NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle, and the NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition. Each of these have different price points and a different set of bonuses.

The bundles typically come with Virtual Currency (VC), MyTEAM bonuses, and cosmetic items for the game’s popular MyPLAYER mode.

The standard edition usually retails for $59.99 for older platforms and $69.99 for newer consoles. The Cross-Digital Bundle initially retailed for $79.99 while the Anniversary Edition retailed for $99.99 across the board. We could see 2K keep similar pricing for NBA 2K23.

We’ll likely see some NBA 2K23 deals emerge in the early going, but most NBA 2K23 deals will likely arrive around Black Friday in November, the holidays in December, and in 2023 as we push toward the inevitable release of NBA 2K24.

NBA 2K23 Pre-Orders

Don’t expect NBA 2K23 to go on sale for several months at least. NBA 2K23 pre-orders will start when the publisher announces the game and the editions.

Make sure you don’t buy any NBA 2K23 pre-orders from eBay or other services promising early access to NBA 2K23 at this stage of the game.

You can expect 2K to provide pre-order bonuses to entice shoppers. To give you an idea about what to expect, here were the pre-order bonuses if you pre-ordered a copy of the standard edition of NBA 2K22 for console or Windows PC:

5,000 Virtual Currency

5,000 MyTEAM Points

10 MyTEAM Promo Packs (delivered one a week)

A Boost for each MyCAREER Skill type

A Boost for each Gatorade Boost type

Luka Dončić MyPLAYER Jersey

95 Rated Luka Dončić MyTEAM Free Agent Card

NBA 2K23 pre-order bonuses won’t mirror these exactly because Luka Dončić probably won’t be on the cover, but they’ll probably be fairly similar.

NBA 2K23 Features

Last year, like previous years, it took awhile for 2K Sports and Visual Dynamics to run down NBA 2K22’s features. We’re hoping they’re a little more transparent this year but, again, we’re not holding our breath.

Right now, we know almost nothing about the game. That said, you can expect numerous improvements and changes with a particular focus on current-gen platforms (Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS5).

We’ll update this post when we learn more.

NBA 2K23 Demo

2K used to release a short demo of the next NBA 2K game ahead of the official release date. The demo would let players try a portion of the game before deciding whether or not to purchase the full version.

Unfortunately, after many years of providing a demo, the company declined to offer an NBA 2K22 demo. It’s unclear if NBA 2K23 will suffer the same fate.

NBA 2K23 Microtransactions

While it would be great to see 2K follow other companies and do away with the game’s annoying micro-transactions, they’re a cash cow and we expect to see Virtual Currency (VC) and return in NBA 2K23.

NBA 2K23 PC Requirements

If you plan to play NBA 2K23 on a Windows PC, you’ll need to take note of the game’s minimum and recommended spec requirements.

Unfortunately, those details won’t arrive until we get much closer to the official release so it might be a good idea to hold off on a pre-order until those arrive.

