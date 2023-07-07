NBA 2K24: Which Edition to Buy?

If you’re looking to pick up a copy of NBA 2K24 for your console or Windows PC, you’ll want to pick the right edition for your budget and interest level.

NBA 2K24 is now available to pre-order ahead of its release date on September 8th. This is the release date for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Nintendo Switch.

As expected, the game comes in many forms with different cover athletes and different bonuses. Right now there are four NBA 2K24 editions though we could see the company add more as time goes on.

There’s the NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant edition which is the game’s standard edition and yes, it has the Lakers legend on the cover. Kobe is also on the cover of the NBA 2K24 Black Mamba edition.

On the NBA 2K24 WNBA edition cover you’ll find New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu. On the game’s 25th Anniversary edition, you won’t see a cover athlete. Instead, there’s a bedazzled ring.

If you decide to pre-order NBA 2K24, you’ll want to select the edition that best suits your needs. Each has its pros and cons and today we want to guide you through each one.

We’ll also tell you about the key differences between a physical and digital copy of the game.

NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition

This year’s standard edition is called the Kobe Bryant edition. This is the most basic version of the game and it’s also the cheapest format.

If you’re buying the game for PS4, Xbox One, Windows PC, or Nintendo Switch, the NBA 2K24 standard edition retails for $59.99 though you should be able to find a deal ahead of the release date.

If you’re a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S owner, the Kobe Bryant edition is more expensive. It’s $69.99 for these platforms without deal.

If you decide to pre-order a copy of the NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant edition you get some bonus items that might come in handy during your play through. Here are the NBA 2K24 pre-order bonuses:

Virtual Currency

5K Virtual Currency

MyTEAM Content

5K MyTEAM Points

10x Promo Packs (Delivered 1 Per Week)

95 Rated Kobe Bryant Free Agent Card

MyCAREER Content

5x 6 MyCAREER Skill Boost Types

3x 3 Gatorade Boost Types

So who should buy the standard NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant edition?

Newcomers to the NBA 2K series.

People who don’t have a ton of time to play games and aren’t sure how much time they can or want to invest in a basketball simulation.

You can buy the NBA 2K24 standard edition at an assortment of retailers right now.

NBA 2K24 WNBA Edition

The NBA 2K24 WNBA edition is virtually identical to the Kobe Bryant edition. The big differences are that it only comes in physical form (there’s no way to get it digitally), it’s only available in North America, it’s exclusive to GameStop, and it’s only available for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

So, the only reason to pre-order this copy is if you own a PS5, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S and you really want Sabrina Ionescu on the cover as opposed to Kobe.

NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition

The NBA 2K24 Black Mamba edition is a bundle and for $99.99 you get the aforementioned pre-order bonuses and some additional extras.

Virtual Currency

100K Virtual Currency

MyTEAM Content

15K MyTEAM Points

2K24 Starting 5 Draft Box (3x Option Packs): Pick 1 Amethyst (includes PG, SG, SF, PF & C) Pick 1 Ruby (includes PG, SG, SF, PF & C) Pick 3 Sapphires (includes PG, SG, SF, PF & C)

10 Box MyTEAM Promo Packs

Cover Star: Sapphire Card Kobe Bryant (24 era)

1 Diamond Shoe

1 Ruby Coach

2-hour Double XP Coin

MyCAREER Content

10x 6 types of MyCAREER Skill Boosts

10x 3 types of Gatorade Boosts

2-hour Double XP Coin

4x MyCAREER T-Shirts, including: Kobe Cover Star T-Shirt (Cover Art 1) Kobe Cover Star T-Shirt (Cover Art 2) WNBA Cover Start T-Shirt (Cover Art) Kobe Cover Star T-Shirt (Achievements Design)

2K24 Backpack

2K24 Electric Skateboard

2K24 Arm Sleeves

So who should spend the extra money for the NBA 2K24 Black Mamba edition?

People who know they are going to invest a ton of time in NBA 2K24.

People who love to customize their character.

People who want instant access to a lot of in-game items.

People who play more modes than the standard game.

You can buy the NBA 2K24 Black Mamba edition at various retailers.

NBA 2K24 25th Anniversary Edition

And then there’s the NBA 2K24 25th Anniversary edition, a $149.99 bundle that comes with the most content. Here’s what it comes with:

Full-Season 12 Month NBA League Pass Subscription

Virtual Currency

100K Virtual Currency

MyTEAM Content

50K MyTEAM Points

2K24 Starting 5 Draft Box (3x Option Packs): Pick 1 Amethyst (includes PG, SG, SF, PF & C) Pick 1 Ruby (includes PG, SG, SF, PF & C) Pick 3 Sapphires (includes PG, SG, SF, PF & C)

10 Box MyTEAM Promo Packs

Cover Star: Sapphire Card Kobe Bryant (24 era)

Cover Star: Ruby “Rookie Card” Kobe Bryant

1 Diamond Shoe

1 Ruby Coach

2-hour Double XP Coin

MyCAREER Content

15x 6 types of MyCAREER Skill Boosts

15x 3 types of Gatorade Boosts

2-hour Double XP Coin

4x MyCAREER T-Shirts, including: Kobe Cover Star T-Shirt (1) Kobe Cover Star T-Shirt (2) WNBA Cover Star T-Shirt Kobe Cover Star T-Shirt (3)

2K24 Backpack

2K24 Electric Skateboard

2K24 Arm Sleeves

Black Mamba MyPLAYER Capsule: Black Arm Sleeve Purple Oversized T-Shirt Yellow T-Shirt Kobe Player Panel



If you pre-order a copy of the 25th Anniversary Edition between July 7 and July 17, you’ll receive a 90 Rated Victor Wembanyama Free Agent Card, Ruby Devin Booker Card, and a MyPLAYER Victor Wembanyama Jersey in addition to the other bonus content.

A few other caveats: This bundle isn’t available in Belgium and the 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass is not available with the NBA 2K24 25th Anniversary Edition in Japan or China.

Also of note, the NBA League Pass is not available in Belarus, Cuba, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Kosovo, North Korea, Russia, South Sudan, Sudan, Swaziland, or Syria.

This version of NBA 2K24 is aimed at hardcore fans of the NBA and the NBA 2K series.

NBA 2K24: Digital vs. Physical

You’ll also need to decide between a physical or digital version of NBA 2K24.

If you buy the physical version of NBA 2K4, you’ll be able to sell it to a retailer like GameStop for credit toward another game when/if you’re done playing it. You could also sell it on a site like eBay or Craigslist for cash.

Buying a physical copy will also allow you to easily lend the game to a friend, family member, or co-worker if they want to try before buying or if you get sick of playing it.

If you buy the digital version of NBA 2K24, you’ll avoid clutter building up around your entertainment center and you’ll also avoid damaging the disc.

If you often misplace games or have kids who like to hide or fling discs around the house, the digital version of the game is probably the route you’ll want to take.

There’s also added convenience. Instead of digging through a sleeve of games or searching around the house looking for your game disc, you can start up your console and start playing immediately.

And finally, buying the digital version allows you to pre-load the game ahead of its release. Pre-loading lets you to start playing as soon as the game unlocks.

If you buy a physical copy, you won’t get your delivery until the morning, afternoon, or night of September 8th.

Again, the NBA 2K24 WNBA edition is physical only. It doesn’t come in a digital format so keep that in mind if you want to start playing ASAP.