New Apple Pencil Might Be Called Apple Pencil Pro

Code discovered on Apple’s website in Japan might have confirmed the name of the company’s new Apple Pencil ahead of launch.

The code, published by a user on X, references an unreleased accessory called “Apple Pencil Pro.” We, and others, have verified the code is real which means there’s a chance this winds up being the name of the upcoming accessory.

The translation of the website’s code is as follows: “Folded green, yellow, orange and blue paper forms the Apple logo. Inside the logo, you can see the creator’s hand holding the Apple Pencil Pro and drawing.”

While the code appears on the Japanese homepage of Apple’s website, it hasn’t appeared on the homepage in the United States or other countries around the world.

This means it could mean the translation is simply wrong or it could mean the people in charge of the Japanese site simply jumped the gun. Fortunately, we’ll find out for sure tomorrow.

Apple is hosting a special “Let Loose” event on May 7th. The event kicks off at 7AM Pacific and it’s expected to revolve around a new iPad Pro, new iPad Air, new Magic Keyboard, and the new Apple Pencil.

The invite to the event features an Apple Pencil so the new accessory is all but guaranteed to launch during the showcase.

The Apple Pencil Pro, or whatever Apple ends up calling it, will replace the Apple Pencil 2 which launched all the way back in 2018.

Beta testers have discovered references about the new Pencil and a squeeze gesture that may be used for quick interactions like adding stickers, signatures, and more.

Rumors have also hinted at interchangeable magnetic tips that can used for different activities like drawing, technical drawing and painting.