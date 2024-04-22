New iPads Imminent as Latest Hint Comes from Apple

Apple is expected to launch a new iPad models in May and the latest hint comes from the company itself.

Rumors suggest Apple is targeting next month for two highly anticipated announcements. The first, a new OLED iPad Pro with an assortment of upgrades and the second, a new sixth-generation iPad Air.

While the devices were originally supposed to launch in March or April, they got delayed. Fortunately, they probably won’t get delayed again.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says inventory of several iPad Air models “has started to dwindle” at retail stores.

When Apple is prepping to launch a new device, it tends to slow shipments of the current model and that’s what’s happening right now with the iPad Air 5.

Gurman says he hasn’t seen the same for the iPad Pro, our checks show the current model still widely available at Apple and other retailers, but that shouldn’t have prospective buyers of the OLED iPad Pro worried.

Apple may have a ton of inventory it needs to work through or it could be that it plans to continue selling the 2022 models after it launches the 2024 update.

Given the fact that the new iPad Pros are expected to see a price jump, Apple could market the older models as budget alternatives.

We still don’t have a proper date for Apple’s announcements, but everything we’ve heard points to an announcement in early May.

Apple won’t hold an event for these devices, if you were wondering why we haven’t seen any invites go out yet, and will instead confirm their specs, price, and release date on its website.

Both the iPad Air 6 and new iPad Pro are expected to have numerous upgrades on board. Here are some of the highlights from rumors we’ve seen thus far:

2024 iPad Pros

Better landscape front-facing camera

Larger, OLED displays

New processor

Thinner design

Apple Pencil 3 support

New Magic keyboard

Wireless charging

iPad Air 6

Larger display option

Performance upgrades including a new processor

Apple Pencil 3 support

Again, the OLED iPad Pro is expected to jump up in price, but it’s unclear if the iPad Air 6 will follow suit.