One UI 6.1: Bad News for Galaxy S22 Users

There’s bad news on the One UI 6.1 update front for Galaxy S22 users as Samsung’s already had to halt the software’s roll out due to issues.

Earlier this week, Samsung started pushing One UI 6.1 with Galaxy AI features to the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra in South Korea.

Today, we’ve received word that Samsung’s paused the roll out because the software is causing problems for Galaxy S22 users.

We’ve heard about an assortment of One UI 6.1-related bugs and performance issues, but two of the standouts on board the Galaxy S22 are touch screen problems and a lock screen issue where a white screen renders the phone unusable.

In an effort to fix these issues, Samsung’s temporarily stopped the roll out as it works to deliver a more stable version of the software to Galaxy S22 users in South Korea and elsewhere.

The pause likely means customers in the United States and elsewhere will have to wait a little bit longer for their taste of One UI 6.1 and Galaxy AI.

There is some good news, however. While the Galaxy S22 series is struggling, Samsung hasn’t paused the One UI 6.1 roll out for the Galaxy S21, Galaxy Z Fold 4, or Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Not yet at least.