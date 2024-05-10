One UI 6.1 Rolling Out to Galaxy S22, Galaxy Tab S8 & More

Samsung’s One UI 6.1 roll out is finally picking up speed and the software, with its Galaxy AI features is moving out to the Galaxy S22, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Tab S8, and other devices.

After a bit of a lull, Samsung’s One UI 6.1 update has landed for an assortment of Galaxy smartphones and tablets. The firmware is also being deployed in regions outside South Korea.

Today, the company started pushing the One UI 6.1 update to the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra for the first time.

The software is also moving out to the Galaxy S22 series in Europe, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 in Europe, the Galaxy S21 series in Europe, and the Galaxy S22 series in the United States.

The Galaxy S22 One UI 6.1 update is now available for customers on AT&T and Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra users should look for a prompt to download the upgrade.

Samsung is expected to push additional One UI 6.1 updates in the near future. Updates for the Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy A54, and Galaxy A53 will arrive later on this month.

One UI 6.1 delivers many of the Galaxy AI features Samsung launched alongside the Galaxy S24 series earlier this year. These include:

AI-Generated Wallpaper: Generative AI-powered wallpaper generation through text prompts.

Browsing Assist: Uses AI to summarize webpages or articles in short and slightly longer format options.

Uses AI to summarize webpages or articles in short and slightly longer format options. Chat Assist: Translates messages into your preferred language in real-time. It is supported by the stock messages app and instant messaging apps like WhatsApp.

Circle to Search with Google: Draw a circle around anything on the screen to know more about it.

Draw a circle around anything on the screen to know more about it. Edit Suggestion: Samsung Keyboard uses AI to offer grammar and spelling corrections. It also offers various writing tone styles and suggestions.

Samsung Keyboard uses AI to offer grammar and spelling corrections. It also offers various writing tone styles and suggestions. Generative Edit: The built-in Photo Editor uses AI to offer advanced editing features, including more accurately removing objects and correcting the angles and alignments of images.

The built-in Photo Editor uses AI to offer advanced editing features, including more accurately removing objects and correcting the angles and alignments of images. Interpreter: Interpreter Mode is used for real-time language translation when talking to someone face to face.

Live Translate: Translate language in real-time during voice calls.

Translate language in real-time during voice calls. Note Assist: Summarizes and formats notes in the Samsung Notes app. Converts handwritten notes into properly formatted notes structure.

Summarizes and formats notes in the Samsung Notes app. Converts handwritten notes into properly formatted notes structure. Transcript Assist: Transcript voice recordings and auto-tagging of people using Samsung Voice Recorder.

Galaxy models from 2021, like the Galaxy S21 series, get a watered down version of the update, but the Galaxy S22 series gets a robust suite of features.