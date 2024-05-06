One UI 6.1 Update for Galaxy S21 FE, A54 & A53 Arriving Soon

Samsung’s One UI 6.1 update for the Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy A54, and Galaxy A53 should arrive soon, in Canada at least.

A leaker on X has released a potential Canadian One UI 6.1 release date for these devices. They say One UI 6.1 should start rolling out on May 14th.

Given that timing varies based on region and carrier, we may see the software land for these models in other regions before then.

The leak comes on the heels of One UI 6.1’s arrival for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy Z Fold 3.

These updates are available in select regions, but the roll out will expand throughout May as Samsung works to deliver it to millions of customers across the globe.

Samsung was recently forced to halt the Galaxy S22 One UI 6.1 roll out, but the stoppage hasn’t impacting roll outs for its other Galaxy models.

Devices that arrived in 2022, like the Galaxy S22 series, get every Galaxy AI feature except for one: Instant Slow-mo. This feature lets users slow down any video by pressing and holding down on the display.

Here are some of the features available on board One UI 6.1:

AI-Generated Wallpaper: Generative AI-powered wallpaper generation through text prompts.

Generative AI-powered wallpaper generation through text prompts. Browsing Assist: Uses AI to summarize webpages or articles in short and slightly longer format options.

Uses AI to summarize webpages or articles in short and slightly longer format options. Chat Assist: Translates messages into your preferred language in real-time. It is supported by the stock messages app and instant messaging apps like WhatsApp.

Translates messages into your preferred language in real-time. It is supported by the stock messages app and instant messaging apps like WhatsApp. Circle to Search with Google: Draw a circle around anything on the screen to know more about it.

Draw a circle around anything on the screen to know more about it. Edit Suggestion: Samsung Keyboard uses AI to offer grammar and spelling corrections. It also offers various writing tone styles and suggestions.

Samsung Keyboard uses AI to offer grammar and spelling corrections. It also offers various writing tone styles and suggestions. Generative Edit: The built-in Photo Editor uses AI to offer advanced editing features, including more accurately removing objects and correcting the angles and alignments of images.

The built-in Photo Editor uses AI to offer advanced editing features, including more accurately removing objects and correcting the angles and alignments of images. Interpreter: Interpreter Mode is used for real-time language translation when talking to someone face to face.

Interpreter Mode is used for real-time language translation when talking to someone face to face. Live Translate: Translate language in real-time during voice calls.

Translate language in real-time during voice calls. Note Assist: Summarizes and formats notes in the Samsung Notes app. Converts handwritten notes into properly formatted notes structure.

Summarizes and formats notes in the Samsung Notes app. Converts handwritten notes into properly formatted notes structure. Transcript Assist: Transcript voice recordings and auto-tagging of people using Samsung Voice Recorder.

Galaxy models from 2021 like the Galaxy S21 series get a watered down version of the update. Circle to Search is the only AI upgrade on board.

Samsung’s also prepping a One UI 6.1.1 update. The software will arrive later this year, ahead of Android 15, and we expect it to land in July alongside the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.